to jail – Libero Quotidiano





After being stopped on Monday 20 December, the former F1 and Ferrari, Jean Alesi, will be tried in 2023 on charges of “damaging the property of others with a means dangerous to people, committed in the context of a family conflict”. The public prosecutor of Nîmes, Eric Maurel, reported it to the French press agency AFP. Jean Alesi’s son, Giuliano, ex F2 and present at the time of the event together with a friend, will also be tried as an accomplice. In custody in Avignon since Monday afternoon, the first two left the police station as free men on Tuesday. They risk up to ten years in prison and a fine of 150 thousand euros.





The complaint of the brother-in-law for damage to office

According to the analysis by Giorgio Burreddu from Corriere dello Sport, “the brother-in-law made it known that he had no ‘problems’ with the former Ferrari – we read in the article – that he was not on bad terms with Alesi, but that he still had complaint for the damage to his office. While the former Ferrari driver would have ruled out having acted out of spite, with punitive intentions ”. Alesi, in fact, reiterated that his intention was only to play a “bad joke” on his brother-in-law, who is about to separate from his sister.

The call to the police and the investigation on Sunday evening

The events took place on Sunday in Villeneuve-le’s-Avignon, the city of the 57-year-old former Ferrari driver. The police had been called on Sunday around 10 pm by residents in the neighborhood, worried by the sound of an explosion. Thanks to the registration number recorded by a neighbor, the police were able to ascertain that the vehicle seen on the spot, before leaving with the lights out, belonged to José Alesi, brother of the former driver, who was arrested. The next day, Jean went to the police station, I admit that he, Giuliano and another person were in the car, and not his brother.