News

to Johnny Depp the Lifetime Achievement Award

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements




Recognition for the American star in the eye of the storm: “One of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinema”


As it was easy to expect on the other side of the ocean, the controversy mounts over the decision to reward the star, now passed to persona non grata status for the establishment of the stars and stripes show. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the move by the famous Spanish film festival “will surely spark controversy and even potential backlash”: the controversies related to the stormy divorce with Amber Heard are marking not only Depp’s private life but also his public life beyond his own. artistic career.

The lawsuit against the Sun ended a relentless defeat for the actor: the court upheld the newspaper’s description that portrayed the actor as a “wife beater”, believing that Depp had assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard in more occasions.

Loading...
Advertisements

Depp will receive his Donostia Award in San Sebastian during a ceremony scheduled for 22 September, the closing day of the festival. Last year the American star was a guest at the Basque festival to present “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan” with director Julien Temple. Previously the same accolade went to Anthony Hopkins, Meryl Streep, Penelope Cruz and Viggo Mortensen.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

797
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
790
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
780
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
621
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
608
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
590
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
545
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
518
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
412
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
391
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top