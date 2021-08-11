to Johnny Depp the Lifetime Achievement Award

As it was easy to expect on the other side of the ocean, the controversy mounts over the decision to reward the star, now passed to persona non grata status for the establishment of the stars and stripes show. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the move by the famous Spanish film festival “will surely spark controversy and even potential backlash”: the controversies related to the stormy divorce with Amber Heard are marking not only Depp’s private life but also his public life beyond his own. artistic career.

The lawsuit against the Sun ended a relentless defeat for the actor: the court upheld the newspaper’s description that portrayed the actor as a “wife beater”, believing that Depp had assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard in more occasions.

Depp will receive his Donostia Award in San Sebastian during a ceremony scheduled for 22 September, the closing day of the festival. Last year the American star was a guest at the Basque festival to present “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan” with director Julien Temple. Previously the same accolade went to Anthony Hopkins, Meryl Streep, Penelope Cruz and Viggo Mortensen.