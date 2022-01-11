It is not only diabetes sufferers who should keep their blood sugar in check. Foods too rich in seasoning and the excess of sweets of the last period could have overloaded the organism. In fact, hyperglycemia is a common condition in people with diabetes but can also be present in other individuals. Especially in someone who has had a stroke or heart attack.

Keeping blood glucose levels close to normal is important to avoiding serious health problems. High blood sugar levels could cause complications to the heart, blood vessels but also eyes or nerves.

To keep blood sugar low and blood pressure low here is a powerful antioxidant that would also help you lose weight

It is always good to carry out periodic analyzes to check the values, not only for those suffering from this problem. Consult your doctor as soon as you feel typical symptoms of hyperglycemia such as the need to drink frequently. Or blurred vision, tiredness, or the need to urinate often.

Diet and sport are essential to prevent these disorders

When we talk about diet we refer to a healthy and balanced diet. To keep these values ​​under control, there are some foods that can help us. For example, with glycaemia over 180mg / dl, here is the first choice between long grain rice and pasta with sauce. In short, it is important to know foods capable of maintaining normal blood sugar levels. For this reason, an ad hoc diet prepared by the specialist is always the best choice.

But there are some natural ingredients that could help us and few people know. We have already talked about the archangelic in a previous article. Today we will see how a product that we are used to consume differently could help.

We are talking about coffee, or rather green coffee. It is nothing more than a product based on the classic coffee seeds but not roasted. Green coffee is a source of vitamin B6, potassium, calcium but also riboflamine. In addition it contains caffeine but also chlorogenic acid.

The effects

Coffee seeds consumed without roasting would preserve higher values ​​of this substance, a powerful antioxidant. In fact, it would seem that chlorogenic acid can help lose weight by affecting blood sugar control. Improving insulin sensitivity and also reducing blood pressure as reported by the Humanitas Institute.

At the moment there are no recognized scientific confirmations and several studies are underway. But a hot herbal tea based on green coffee for breakfast could be good for our body. But beware of any contraindications because it is still a source of caffeine.

So, to keep blood sugar low and blood pressure lower here is a powerful antioxidant that would also make you lose weight. Let’s consult our doctor and make sure we can take herbal teas or infusions based on green coffee. Especially if we have diabetes or other health problems.

