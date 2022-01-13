To keep mice and parasites away from your home, let’s follow these essential tricks

It is always necessary to do constant maintenance of the house. In fact, it tends to get dirty, to get damaged and, unfortunately, also to be invaded by various types of parasites.

Among the most common infestations we find that of mice, but various insects can also cause great problems. Once the infestation has occurred, often you can only contact specialists, who will carry out the disinfestation operations.

However, it is possible to mitigate the risks by paying attention to some important things around the house. In fact, to keep mice and parasites away from the house, we follow these essential tricks, apply them regularly and we should be fairly protected.

As we said, it is important to be proactive and take action before a real rat or insect infestation occurs. The most important thing to do, therefore, is to carry out checks on a regular basis, because even if today things are going well, in a few months the situation could change.

First, we recommend looking outside the house, especially in the garden. In fact, any pile of debris, earth and various objects can be an excellent hiding place for pests.

Also, if we have a vegetable garden, we try to plant our vegetables a few meters away from the house. Our vegetables, in fact, can attract various types of animals and these can not only damage crops, but also enter the house.

From the garden we move on to the possible entry places for mice and insects, or the holes in the walls. We check that there is no gap for them to pass through. If we find a hole that we fear an infestation might come from, make sure we close it again. We recommend that you contact a specialist to carry out interventions of this type, so we can be sure not to damage the wall.

Finally, let’s shift our attention to the entrance to the house. We always try to keep the house tidy and above all we avoid the formation of piles of clothes, waste, food or any other object. Just as it happens for the outside, in fact, here too we risk creating the ideal conditions for the infestation of mice and insects.

In short, the most important thing to do is to keep in order, both outside and inside the house.

