The brain just like all other parts of our body is subject to aging. This process is completely physiological and gradual, in fact it is inevitable to undergo this process.

The aging that characterizes the brain is much more incisive than the rest of the body, which shrivels and creaks as we age. While brain aging puts us in front of memory loss, learning difficulties and fatigue. In addition, brain aging often brings with it much more serious pathologies, such as neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

To keep the brain young even at 50 and prevent and delay dementia and memory lapses, here are 3 very effective exercises

The brain is an organ contained in the skull. When it ages with the passing of the years, it tends to shrink in terms of mass and furthermore its vascularization capacity decreases. Therefore we are more prone to the onset of pathologies such as stroke and cognitive deficits.

It is not possible to stop the passing of time. However, thanks to the help of some healthy habits and some exercises, we can keep our brain in training and try to delay neurodegenerative processes as much as possible.

Habits that get older

First of all, remember that some bad habits facilitate the aging of the brain by generating a premature degeneration.

Among these habits we find a sedentary life, smoking, poor diet, excessive use of refined sugars and alcoholic substances. Diseases such as obesity also appear to negatively affect the health and youth of the brain.

Among the various wrong habits that damage the brain we find the lack of sleep. In fact, sleeping a few hours a night does not allow the brain to regenerate. Sleeping at least 7/8 hours a night in restorative sleep is very important to slow down the aging process.

Activities to stay young for a long time

On top of the activities that benefit our brain we find physical activity. Practicing physical activity, even better outdoors, would seem to bring great benefits to the brain. Even the activity with weights would seem to benefit the whole body and brain, especially after the “door”. This is because it improves general circulation, bringing a greater flow of blood to the various parts of the body, favoring oxygenation of the tissues. This appears to improve cognitive function as well.

Plus we can try to keep our brains as young as possible with the help of some fun and memory stimulating exercises.

Avoid using the navigator but stimulate the memory to remember streets and places. A simple way to test yourself and at the same time stimulate the brain.

Learning a new language or playing an instrument would keep memory trained and delay premature aging.

Playing games with numbers, crosswords and anything that stimulates the mind is very important to keep the mind fresh. Even a simple and enjoyable reading, as well as memorizing poems would help keep the brain in shape even after the age of 50 and 60.

It is very important to avoid spending many hours passively watching TV and smartphones. Activities that take up time but turn off the brain. The brain, as this authoritative article recalls, needs innovation to stay young.

Goodies of youth

Those who drink alcohol would find it harder to remember words. This is because alcohol promotes involuntary contractions of the brain, symptoms similar to diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Deepening

