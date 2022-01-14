There are some syndromes and diseases that are difficult to defeat, but acting in advance could help slow their arrival or reduce their effects. This is the case, for example, of osteoporosis, which could be combated by taking this amount of calcium after the age of 50, according to science.

Dementia is also difficult to deal with, a syndrome that includes various diseases and includes symptoms such as, for example, memory loss.

To prevent the risk of dementia, however, there are daily exercises that could help, very simple and even fun to do.

What is the Difference Between Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Before starting with the exercises, it is good to know what the difference is between dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Dementia is a syndrome that includes several diseases, while Alzheimer’s is one of these diseases. In particular, it is the most common form of dementia.

Some symptoms often associated with dementia are progressive memory loss and often a change in personality.

Along with heart attack, cancer and cardiovascular disease, dementia is a leading cause of disability in old age.

Because the onset increases with age, it would be helpful to try to prevent dementia early. One way to do this is to keep your mind trained.

To keep the mind active and reduce the risk of dementia these 2 exercises to do every day would help

Among the different ways that would help prevent dementia, keeping the mind trained would stimulate brain activity, promoting cognitive abilities.

There are several ways to train the mind, and among them we now see two useful exercises to do every day. These are creative activities that challenge her, stimulating her with unusual and new tasks to do.

The first is to brush your teeth with your non-dominant hand. So if you are right handed use the left and vice versa. Obviously it won’t be easy, but just pay attention to what you are doing and stay focused to perform this exercise with satisfaction.

The second is to close your eyes to identify objects. First making sure you are not doing anything dangerous, close your eyes and start using touch instead of sight. You will be able to discover new sensations in a fun way, training the mind and the senses at the same time.

We have seen that these 2 exercises to do every day would help to keep the mind active and reduce the risk of dementia. Small family competitions could also be organized to recognize objects or, why not, devote oneself to the other senses as well. For example, try to recognize spices and other foods based on their smell.

For an active brain you can also try this cough-calming tea that could help with just two natural ingredients.