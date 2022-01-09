Pellet stoves are increasingly popular because they are among the cheapest and most ecological ways to heat a room.

Unlike wood, pellets are an eco-sustainable fuel. A small amount is capable of heating many cubic meters for a considerable amount of time. Their price usually starts from 700 euros. Some models, which can be connected to the pre-existing heating system, can cost up to 5,000 euros, excluding installation costs.

The market offers a very wide range of models suitable for the most diverse needs. But how to orient yourself in the choice? One of the best-known Italian associations for consumer protection, namely Altroconsumo, conducted a survey with the aim of drawing up the ranking of the best pellet stoves among twenty of the most well-known latest generation models available on the market. To keep warm in winter, here is the best pellet stove to buy among these 20 according to a survey.

The best stove and the most convenient in quality / price ratio

The parameters taken into consideration by the association to select the best stove are performance, quantity of emissions, safety and ease of use. The first place in the ranking is Freepoint Verve Airtight with a score of 89/100 and a cost of around 995 euros. The second place is of Ravelli Dual 9 (83/100) and the third of La Nordica – Extraflame Viviana Evo (81/100) with a cost of 2000 and 1590 euros respectively.

However, the palm of the best purchase and that is of the most convenient product based on the quality / price ratio has gone to Fire Point Jade 8KW with a score of 69/100 and an average cost of 629 euros.

The other models analyzed are Palazzetti Malu 8, Piazzetta P158 T, Rika Filo, Caminetti Montegrappa NP 10 Evo Noir, Edilkamin Nara Plus 9KW, Italiana Camini Piro Plus, Superior Maya, Last Calor Alba, MCZ Ego Air – 2016 8KW, Cola Klean, Thermorossi Pop8, Qlima Fiorina 74 S-Line, Adler Alpina 9, Kalor Greta 8, Rika Kapo and Thermorossi Dorica Metalcolor.

How to choose the right model for your needs

On the occasion of this survey, the association has drawn up a handbook to follow in order to orientate in the purchase of a quality pellet stove suitable for your needs. The advice can be summarized as follows:

ask for an inspection by an installer who can calculate the power the stove needs to heat the room and verify the possibility of creating a flue;

choose a stove equipped with a thermostat with the possibility of regulating temperature and ventilation;

evaluate the spaces available to buy a stove of the right size;

the capacity of the tank, so that the stove has enough autonomy.

The association also underlines the importance of the presence of appropriate safety equipment, such as the thermal glove or the removable handle for opening the combustion chamber.