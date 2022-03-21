To laugh! The best ‘memes’ of Barça’s recital against a disastrous Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti said at a press conference that Real Madrid’s defeat against FC Barcelona had been his fault and he had no problem admitting it. The Italian coach is not mistaken, who could not manage the game and sentenced his team directly. Xavi surpassed him in all aspects, in a match that didn’t even force the Catalans to sweat on the pitch.

Barça leaves Madrid strengthened and with hopes full, while the Madrid team has been a ‘victim’ of endless memes and laughter on the Internet, which is unforgiving. TOncelotti is the most prominent, there is no doubt about that, but the players too They were left in a very delicate position that has caused doubts regarding their ‘greatness’ to increase.

We review all the tweets, images and best memes that Barça’s bathroom has left Real Madrid at home. A match that has been historic and that confirms that the best version of the Barça team is back to fight until the end of this season and seek to reign in the next one.

NOOOOO JAJAJAJAAJAJJAJA Eric Garcia had Vinicius dancing pic.twitter.com/AbuLZ6w3hj — superleague widow (@CarlossVzqz) March 20, 2022

Xavi scoring and walking Real Madrid. NOTHING NEW. pic.twitter.com/YsdcIEIGyn – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) March 20, 2022

Real Madrid wore a black kit for their own funeral. pic.twitter.com/RayN70GDOH — TrollFootball (@TrollFootball) March 20, 2022

Real Madrid against Barcelona pic.twitter.com/VUyojfEGpS — TrollFootball (@TrollFootball) March 20, 2022