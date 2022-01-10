Hypercholesterolemia and hyperglycemia are two very dangerous risk factors for our health. When the tests detect these high values ​​in our blood, we need to start running for cover.

Taking the medicines recommended by the attending physician is the fundamental step for healing, but we ourselves can also help our body. Obviously, our help can first of all go through a healthy and balanced diet.

In fact, different foods can help us keep these values ​​at bay. Few people know, for example, that this fish would reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides and cost very little. Also to reduce blood sugar there is a natural ingredient that would be very useful, as it would be able to lower blood sugars. Hardly anyone, however, knows him.

To limit blood sugar peaks and purify the body, here is the natural ingredient that hardly anyone knows

Diabetes is a devious disease. The problem, in fact, is that hyperglycemia, very often, does not give particular symptoms. Specifically, the symptoms of this problem are difficult to interpret, because they are common to many other pathologies.

Fatigue, for example, a feeling of malaise or increased thirst, can be symptoms of this problem. Even if we pee too often we could have this high blood value.

Nature provides us with aids that could allow us to improve this situation. For example, a natural ingredient that could come in handy is archangelic.

Few people know it but it would help to counteract blood sugar

The archangelica is a very popular plant for its characteristics, which is why it is also called the “grass of the angels”.

This plant is a source of precious substances, including mineral salts and vitamins such as A, B, B12 and E. The properties attributed to the archangelica are many: among the most important, we underline its diuretic, digestive and expectorant effects. In fact, it is used to counteract flatulence, but also fever or headache.

Humanitas Research Hospital describes it, which reveals that the archangelic would also help control blood sugar levels. Therefore, to limit blood sugar peaks and purify the body, here is the natural ingredient that hardly anyone knows.

Let’s be careful in these cases

Those who take warfarin should be very careful with the use of archangelica, as the latter could affect the aforementioned medicine. Also, anyone who takes warfarin, or blood pressure medications, and more should pay attention to this fall fruit as well.

This information is not a substitute for our doctor’s assessments. Always contact a professional to receive evaluations and advice regarding our health.