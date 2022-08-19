Cherri Lee, a 28-year-old South Korean has undergone several cosmetic surgeries to look like her idol Kim Kardashian. She spent more than 60,000 euros for her physical transformation.

South Korean girl does everything to look like Kim Kardashian

It’s not just on social media that Kim Kardashian has influence. In real life too. We no longer count the number of young women ready to do anything to be able to look like the famous American reality TV candidate. And this young South Korean named Cherri Lee is no exception.

Interviewed by the press agency South West News ServiceCherri Lee says: “Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she is the most beautiful woman in the world to me.” It was in 2010, following a difficult break-up that Cherri made the decision to change her appearance. She was then 20 years old.

She begins her physical transformation with an eyelid operation. The goal: to widen your gaze. Since then she has become completely “addicted to surgeries”. She goes back to surgery many times. She underwent three Brazilian buttock lifts, two breast augmentations and several face reconstruction operations. In total, Cherri Lee suffered 15 operations for more than 60,000 euros.

To look like Kim Kardashian she undergoes 15 operations and spends 60,000 euros.

Cherri Lee: some of her relatives don’t even recognize her anymore

Over the course of her operations, the young woman becomes unrecognizable. Besides, some people do not suspect for a second that she is Asian. “Actually, I look like a completely different person. I look like a westerner. Some members of my Korean family don’t even recognize me anymore. »

To support her interventions, she explains that she received help from her parents. Now 28, Cherri no longer intends to go under the billiards. And, for now, she “not regret a single procedure”.

Now she finally feels good about herself. “I didn’t like how I looked before, but I’m really happy now.” Moreover, since her transformation, her ex would have come back to her to resume their relationship where they had stopped. ” I’m too good for him now. In addition, the men who approach me are more and more numerous”. As for those who criticize her choices, she replies: “Everyone should have the right to modify their body. Do what you want, as long as you don’t hurt anyone. »

