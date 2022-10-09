To look like Kim Kardashian this Korean pays 60,000 euros (photo)

Cherri Lee is a fan of Kim Karadashian. To look like her idol, the young woman paid the sum of 60,000 euros.

Kim Kardashian is the dream of many after a successful career as a media personality, businesswoman, producer, stylist and American television host.

And this is particularly the case of Cherri Lee who idolizes him since childhood. His goal: to look like him no matter the cost.

Trigger

Above all, it was an event that triggered the process of transformation of the young woman. As reported by our colleagues from RTL INFO, her boyfriend at the time broke up with her when she was 20 years old. She then decided to become the carbon copy of Kim Kadrashian by performing a first eyelid operation.

In total, the young woman will undergo 15 operations in eight years, or nearly two operations per year for a total amount of 60,000 euros, report our colleagues.

She will undergo three Brazilian butt lifts, two breast augmentations, rhinoplasty, cheekbone surgery, double chin reduction and two oral fat extractions.

“I’ve always wanted to have the glamorous Kardashian look. Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she is the most beautiful woman in the world to me,” said Cherri Lee.