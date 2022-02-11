Having a good relationship with your body is not always so obvious, especially after we overcome the “door” and the first obstacles of time begin to appear.

We notice more evident wrinkles and imperfections, which we didn’t even see at 20. Moreover, if years before it was enough for us to diet for a few months to put down a few pounds, now things get complicated, because our metabolism changes considerably.

We tend to put on a little fat in the hips, thighs and it is increasingly difficult for us to have a flat stomach. Moreover, even menopause does not help and estrogen decreases, so you will need to change certain incorrect behaviors, to improve your appearance.

In fact, it is true that we must accept the signs of aging, but this does not mean that we will not have to take care of our body.

To lose weight at the age of 50 and in menopause, these behaviors and targeted physical training would be useful

It is not easy to accept all these revolutions of our body, and not only that, but if we focus the goal, we will be able to find a compromise.

First of all we will have to keep the nutrition under control, which must be healthy and balanced. This means having various weekly menus, following a Mediterranean diet, which includes legumes, seasonal fruit and vegetables, cereals, fish and less red meat. In addition to promoting some weight loss, this meal plan could reduce the hassles of menopause and the risk of certain diseases.

Then we limit the intake of carbohydrates, favoring proteins, especially those of vegetable origin, which would have many more advantages. Fasting or skipping lunches or dinners may not be convenient, but breakfasts are also very important.

We also avoid putting ourselves on the table too late, rather we make healthy snacks between one meal and another.

Obviously, there are other factors that could affect our weight, which may not depend on our choices, such as taking some drugs or other.

Exercises

To lose weight at the age of 50 and in menopause, we also need to exercise.

Not only is exercising good for preventing certain diseases, but strengthening your muscles could also make up for the drop in hormones.

We choose some sport that does not make us bored or do some aerobic workouts at home consistently for at least 3 times a week.

We could do simple lunges, twists with the help of a stick, running in place and donkey kicks to tone the glutes.

We alternate with the classic abdominals, squats, normal and lateral planks to enhance muscle mass and decrease fat.

Insights

