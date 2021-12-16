As you begin to reach a certain age, you need to pay more attention to your health. First of all, it is necessary to carry out tests more frequently, to prevent or to promptly discover pathologies. In addition, it is also good to pay attention to the diet, to avoid putting on a few extra pounds and to prevent various types of ailments.

Obviously, you must always contact your doctor to have us prescribe the correct tests or the most suitable diet. The doctor will always show us, then, what is the best physical activity regimen to choose for our condition.

Today we give some indications that come from the experts, concerning the health of all those who have passed the middle age. In fact, to lose weight even after the age of 50, here are what times to eat and what exercises to practice.

Here’s what to do

According to the Umberto Veronesi foundation, there are some things to watch out for after the age of 50 to stay fit. This is especially true when it comes to women who have recently reached menopause and whose physique changes after this time.

The foundation’s experts indicate that there is no one-size-fits-all formula, but they still give general advice that can help all women over 50.

First of all, they recommend having a healthy diet and a life that is active, both physically and mentally. Then, it is important to avoid smoking, a dangerous habit that is difficult to pass.

To lose weight even after the age of 50, here are what times to eat and what exercises to practice

The foundation also indicates some times at which it would be better to eat, which should be respected regularly.

It indicates that you could eat breakfast at 8.00 and then try not to delay lunch too much. If needed, you can have a healthy snack at 11.30. You could then have a snack at 16.00 and dinner by 20.00. The recommended diet is the Mediterranean one, with a moderate content of red meat.

As for exercise, the foundation says getting some exercise is very important, especially after the age of 40.

Indicates running, cycling, swimming and even brisk walking as exercises to be practiced. These would help both to limit the effects of hormonal changes and to improve one’s mood, and would help prevent various diseases.

Those looking for other diet-related advice might be interested in this article, which points out a food that would have positive health effects.