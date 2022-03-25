To lose weight, just remove these 3 things from your diet

If the arrival of spring has given you the right boost you needed to lose weight then you can try to remove these 3 things from your diet. An English woman lost more than 50 kg after doing this!

“If you want to look beautiful then you have to suffer a little” … or maybe not? Proverbs are usually always right, but in some cases they are only partially true. Who said that for lose weight is it necessary to suffer?

Which then is a subjective question. For sporty people, doing physical activity certainly does not mean suffering (on the contrary, it is a pleasure!), For lazy people, however, it can already be a sacrifice. But if we let go of physical activity for a moment and focus on diet so what can we say?

Diets can be painful mentally but certainly not physically. Unless you get stomach cramps from being too hungry, then the saying might be valid in that case. But not all diets are that drastic. Indeed, if we want to be honest, we don’t necessarily have to follow one, it may be enough remove these 3 things from your diet.

The story of Natalie, who decided to remove these 3 things from her diet to lose weight

If you want to lose weight and all the diets you’ve tried have failed then this story could cheer you up. Natalie, a young English woman and mother, has decided to lose weight. And her choice was dictated not so much by an aesthetic reason, but by health. What should be the goal of all of us when we decide to go on a diet.

He therefore told his story during an interview with Daily Express, revealing how she managed to lose 50 kg and regain the strength and agility to play with her children again. What she did in reality is nothing transcendental, which is why I began by saying that you don’t necessarily have to suffer to feel good. So let’s review the 3 things that she has eliminated.

First, Natalie decided to eliminate i sweets of any kind. Especially between meals she used to consume it in abundant quantities, but since she decided to quit she began to lose weight, since these foods contain a lot of refined sugars which are certainly not good for you.

After saying no to the dessert, he also refused the savory, saying enough to fries, hamburgers, pizza, etc., as well as all the carbonated drinks that accompany them, which are very rich in added sugars. Finally, Natalie decided not to drink anymore alcoholic. These are in fact rich in “empty calories”, so called because they do not bring any benefit to our body. Here with this latest refusal Natalie managed to lose 50 kg in one year. An undertaking that for some of us may be insurmountable but which apparently is not. If we think about it, we don’t have to do who knows what, right?

Having said that, it will certainly do you good to eliminate the foods that Natalie has removed from her diet, but before following any diet it is always better to consult a doctor or a nutritionist, who will surely be able to give you the right advice.