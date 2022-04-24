In view of the summer and the costume fitting, many decide they want to lose the kilos accumulated during the winter months. Some do it by choosing to turn to professionals, while others decide to practice deleterious do-it-yourself. To unite all there is a great desire to get back in shape and to leave behind those extra pounds that often weigh on the mood.

To lose weight quickly, lose fat and eliminate intestinal gas this would be the spice we should eat, also useful for preventing diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

In this regard, a great ally for losing weight, but above all fat, seems to be a spice with oriental origins. It seems to be also useful for preventing cardiovascular and metabolic-related diseases. We are talking about ginger.

In the last decade, ginger has become one of the best known foods associated with weight loss and abdominal bloating. The premise is that no food is miraculous and to perform its functions at its best it must be combined with an active and healthy lifestyle.

A health ally

Ginger seems to be a marvelous food, to say the least, and rich in beneficial properties for the human body. Its biochemical composition and the compounds it contains would make it, in fact, a truly indispensable and in some cases “curative” food.

According to scientific evidence, ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Many of its beneficial properties are linked to the cardiovascular system and to the prevention of the development of diseases such as metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease.

The “miraculous” compounds of ginger

All this is possible thanks to some precious compounds that characterize it, namely gingerols and shogaoli, which would have almost pharmacological effects. These compounds would have hypoglycemic, anti-inflammatory, antihypertensive effects and above all they would be able to improve lipid levels in the blood.

In fact, according to a sector study conducted on 88 diabetic subjects, the introduction of about 3 g of ginger per day would have contributed to the reduction of about 10% of fasting blood glucose levels. In this regard, the extracts of ginger seem to improve insulin sensitivity, also limiting the formation of glucose in the liver. They would also increase the functionality of glycolytic enzymes.

In other sector studies, however, it has been found that ginger has the ability to increase the sense of satiety. Its intake over time, in fact, would promote weight loss, improving blood lipid levels and counteracting obesity. In addition, it would seem useful to combat nausea, menstrual pain, migraines and to eliminate intestinal gas.

How to consume it

Useful for quickly losing weight, losing fat and eliminating intestinal gas, ginger would really be an excellent food to be introduced daily in the diet. Perfect to be consumed also in the form of herbal tea or to add raw to salads and fruit salads.

