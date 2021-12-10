To lose weight with nutrition, you don’t need to count calories, here is the trick to always eat healthy

For many people, losing weight is a chimera rather than a goal. In fact, it can sometimes be difficult, due to an unsuitable diet or poor physical activity. Each body has its specific needs and the key to weight loss and health is often the personalization of the food and training plan. However, there are some general rules that can help us in everyday life to follow a correct diet. One of these comes from research by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. According to experts, you do not need to count calories to lose weight with nutrition, here is the trick to always eat healthy and have evident results. It may sound trivial, but the researchers say the key to a successful meal plan is to look closely at the dish we prepare.

Experts from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health have outlined the simple rules for composing an always healthy dish. Their guidelines are based on the principle that there are no right foods and wrong foods, but only more or less appropriate ways to combine them. Therefore, it would be enough to know with which proportions to compose our meal to be sure of eating healthily.

The first secret to a balanced diet is that it must contain all three main nutrients. Let’s talk about carbohydrates, proteins and fats. For this reason, a source of each nutrient cannot be missing in every meal. Experts say each dish must contain one serving of vegetables or fruit, one serving of grains and one protein source. Now let’s see what proportions the aforementioned foods must respect for the dish to be healthy.

Simple proportions to be respected for an always balanced dish

Exactly half of our ideal dish must consist of vegetables or fruit. They don’t necessarily have to be a side dish, but they can also appear as a condiment (for example pasta or rice). Fruit can also be eaten before or after meals.

The remaining half of the dish will, on the other hand, be divided equally between cereals and proteins. For the former, we can indulge ourselves by choosing from the endless varieties of cereals (wheat, barley, rice, corn, oats, millet, spelled). For the protein source, we can choose between legumes, fish, meat, cheese and eggs. We can also mix multiple protein sources in the same meal, just don’t overdo it for every single serving. Finally, we add good fats with a couple of tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Remember, however, not to overdo it with salt.

