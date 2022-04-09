To stay fit and healthy, you don’t need to put too much effort into it. Especially after the age of 50 or in pregnancy, it is also enough to simply do moderate but constant exercise. Often we are convinced that we can achieve the desired effects only with weight and effort, but this is not quite the case. In fact, especially as we age, we must take into consideration a whole series of factors in order not to create problems for our body. The activity in question would help not only the metabolism, but also the proper functioning of the heart and posture. Especially for those who have never played sport at a competitive level, starting with an activity that is taken for granted for many can mean physical and mental well-being. In fact, let’s not forget the contraindications of overtraining, which we talked about in this article.

Zero effort and maximum results

There is an activity that, unlike other exercises, has practically zero contraindications. As long as it is done right. Let’s remember that doing trivial exercises, like abdominals, can have side effects that should not be underestimated and for which it is necessary to pay close attention. Going for a walk does not require too much effort or special equipment, other than a pair of sneakers that you can really buy in any store. No preparation required, just put on the suit and leave the house.

To lose weight you do not need lactic acid, after the age of 50 this very simple exercise would be enough with immediate benefits on metabolism and posture

Walking can be a real fat-burning activity. It is one of the alternatives to running or even a first workout in view of a more decisive movement. We can see it as the beginning of a sporting activity that could also lead to running at a fast pace, to burn calories in less time. The alternatives to make a simple walk productive for our body are different. At first you can begin to understand if the pace is right. Just talk while we walk. If we do not struggle, then perhaps the pace is too low, if instead we begin to feel the weight of shortness of breath then we are on the right path. In addition, to intensify the movement, we can opt to carry bottles of water with us. These will be our weights during the activity. We can start with 500ml bottles per hand and then proceed with the 1L and 2L ones.

In this way, we will not even be able to forget to hydrate during training, perhaps setting ourselves the goal of finishing the contents of 1 or 2 bottles in 40-50 minutes of walking. An always valid advice is to avoid sidewalks and crowded streets, better to go for tree-lined gardens, paths or outlying areas of our city. To lose weight you do not need to have lactic acid already after the first day of training, but it will be enough to start at a moderate pace to see the first results.

Deepening

To run without feeling fatigue and shortness of breath even over long distances, we could use 3 golden rules to tone muscles at all ages