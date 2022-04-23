We must always try to control our health. Even doing regular exams, in order to have the situation always updated. Above all, after a certain age because, as the saying goes, it is true that “after forty, a pain every morning”.

And the symptoms don’t always look at the age of each of us. In short, it’s perfectly fine to pay attention to our dog’s warning signs, but let’s not neglect ours. One of the levels we must take into account is that of cholesterol. As the experts of Humanitas explain, it should not be demonized. In the sense that cholesterol is essential for building healthy cells. The problem, if anything, is when circulating levels are high. At that point, it becomes a major risk factor for heart disease.

We can monitor the fat in the blood through a healthy and balanced diet

What to do? Resign yourself? Fortunately no. Thanks to nature, in fact, we can counteract this excess. To lower the level of bad cholesterol, for example, it could be enough for us to eat three foods, which are also cheap.

Excess cholesterol must be fought. If it lodges on the walls of the arteries, it can cause lesions that stiffen them. It is the classic atherosclerosis which, in the long run, can form plaques that could limit or even block the flow of blood.

In short, with high cholesterol we must not joke and since it does not give symptoms, it becomes essential to take control blood tests. The causes? Overweight, obesity, too much smoking, lack of physical activity. But also an unhealthy diet.

Health comes with eating, one might say. In the sense that, often, it is from the foods we ingest that we are able to regulate our body in the right way. This also happens with our cholesterol too high.

To lower bad cholesterol and get better health we just need to fill up with these 3 foods that are tasty and don’t cost much

There are, in particular, three vegetables that seem to be made to help lower cholesterol levels. The first are artichokes which are natural purifiers for the liver. Thanks to their fibers, together with cinerine and lactone sesquiterpenes, they reduce blood cholesterol levels. They are also good antioxidants.

The second food that should not be missing from our tables, if we have cholesterol problems, but not only, is aubergine. Not everyone knows, perhaps, that they are an excellent and precious source of soluble fiber. Which are, then, those that help us to keep the cholesterol level in the blood under control. They too are antioxidants and promote metabolism.

Finally, Brussels sprouts are worth considering. Due to their characteristic, they are suitable for creating the so-called good cholesterol, preventing the formation of fats on the walls of the arteries. They are antioxidants and, in addition, they protect the sight.

