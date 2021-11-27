Salt is an inevitable element on our tables, it gives flavor to dishes and makes everything tastier.

Made up of sodium chloride, it is also an indispensable element for human life. In fact, sodium is present in every area of ​​our body in cells, blood, bone and connective tissue. And it is essential for the proper functioning of some physiological processes of our organism.

An excess of salt could be harmful to our body. In fact, taking in excess sodium could recall more water than normal in the body. This could lead to water retention and high blood pressure, but it could also in some cases increase risk factors for the development of diseases of the heart, blood vessels and kidneys, but also of the bones. In fact, an excessive presence of sodium could cause the excessive loss of calcium through the urine.

To lower high blood pressure and prevent cardiovascular disease, here is a very fragrant spice rich in calcium and iron to replace salt in the kitchen

Nowadays it is easy to exceed the sodium consumption already present in all foods of natural origin. But also in all artificial ones such as cured meats, crackers, snacks and various sweets. Therefore during the preparation of our dishes it is essential to try to reduce their use.

The very fragrant spice, friend of health

Here comes to our rescue a fragrant spice still too underestimated in the kitchen, thyme.

Thyme is part of the aromatic plants, consisting of small leaves rich in an intense aroma, flavor and vitamins and mineral salts. In particular of iron and calcium, therefore an excellent ally of the bones.

On the market we can find fresh thyme leaves, usually in the summer. Or dried during the rest of the year.

Ideal for flavoring salads, first courses, but also to add to baked potatoes to give greater flavor and flavor, it also goes divinely with soups, legumes and all vegetables. To be added to sauces, infusions and herbal teas.

Curiosity

There is a low-sodium salt on the market where part of the sodium chloride has been replaced by potassium chloride. These are the characteristics of this particular table salt which is usually prescribed as a substitute for salt in case of hypertension.

