According to a study published in a leading US medical journal, the best remedy for blood pressure is a diuretic. Specifically, this research talks about some over-the-counter and prescription drugs that would help diuresis, greatly improving the conditions of those suffering from particularly high blood pressure. Obviously these are situations in which this is not a sporadic episode, but a medical condition highlighted and ascertained with specific analyzes. In fact, there are many diuretics and they would certainly be very useful for regulating a lifestyle. But they are not enough, since a good diet, a decrease in stress and an increase in physical training must also be associated with this. All this is commensurate with any therapy that only the doctor and specialist can prescribe.

Natural diuretics may also help

But what we can do is also rely on completely natural diuresis methods, which would help to improve and also prevent high blood pressure problems. In this case, the thing that would help our body the most is water. And many recommend the one with particular characteristics, especially for those who, after the age of 50, encounter this type of blood pressure problems. In fact, the best solution would be to choose low-mineral or slightly mineralized water, with a fixed residue between 50 and 500 mg / l. In some cases, your doctor may also prescribe a low-salt, low-sodium water diet (less than 20 mg / l). In others, however, tap water would also be recommended. But have we ever wondered if there are bottle brands that are more suitable than others?

To lower high blood pressure it would be recommended to drink a lot and here are some bottled waters that would help improve diuresis according to a recent ranking

According to a ranking of Altroconsumo of 2022, in fact, there are some ideal water brands especially in the prevention of some diseases and more. Sant’Anna water appears in the top 10. It would be a very light water, with a pleasant and above all thirst-quenching taste. With a very low sodium content, it would also be particularly suitable for those with water retention problems. Then we find the Levissima. Its fixed residue would be equal to 80.2 mg / l and it is also low in mineral content with a good calcium content. Ferrarelle water, on the other hand, would promote digestion with benefits also for the health of bones and muscles. The olive grove is a well known product, rich in mineral salts. Furthermore, it would be a moderately mineralized, bicarbonate and calcic water.

Finally, we also find the Panna water. With a fixed residue of 139 mg / l, it would also be highly appreciated for its smooth taste and the presence of trace elements. Obviously these are only a small part, since there are so many of them. The thing we should do, before buying any bottle, would be to check the properties on the label or ask our doctor directly. To lower high blood pressure it would be advisable to drink at least 2 liters of water every day.

Deepening

Smelly farts, headaches, muscle fatigue, and bloating could be caused by consuming these drinks