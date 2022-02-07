In Italy, 6 million people suffer from headaches. A very widespread disease, therefore, and which, compared to the past, is no longer trivialized. The causes can be different, but what we have in common is that pain that inevitably conditions the things we are doing.

Sometimes, even forcing us to bed, because it is hard to keep our eyes open. In short, headaches are something we all want to avoid. Or, if it really does get there, let it pass as soon as possible to alleviate that disabling situation that ends up conditioning our actions.

There are many suggestions that are given to prevent or alleviate this discomfort

For many, the easiest way to get the headache to go away is with a drug. In fact, more and more are looking for natural remedies to try to make it disappear without taking medicine. From hot shower on the neck to chamomile tea, from cold packs to potato slices on the temples, everyone experiences their own grandmother’s remedy.

And, in several, they try to follow the advice of specialists to prevent it. For example, it can help us sleep regularly, rest our eyesight when we work a lot on the PC, drink constantly and not skip meals.

To make the headache go away not only medicines or relaxing herbal teas, let’s also try this much-loved drink

Returning to the remedies, it is often said that coffee, or drinks with caffeine, are a real cure-all for a headache. Indeed, for those used to drinking a lot of coffee, sudden abstinence could lead to migraines. The tonic effect of this drink is guaranteed. Arabica or Robusta, espresso or mocha, even science has shown that coffee is an analgesic against headaches and also very pleasant.

And the effect is also enhanced thanks to the use of a grandmother’s remedy. To stop the headache, you could also try lemon coffee. Just squeeze the juice of half a lemon and pour it into a cup of unsweetened coffee. Vasoconstrictor coffee, counteracts the enlargement of blood vessels due to headaches. While lemon appears to improve the concentration of oxygen molecules in the blood, giving relief to migraine sufferers. They are, it is worth reiterating, grandmother’s remedies and, as such, should be taken. The advice is always to contact your doctor.