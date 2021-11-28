to Matthias Mayer the first descent, for Paris ‘only’ a top ten

The speed opening on the Men’s Olympic Downhill rewards the Carinthian, who rules the world champion Kriechmayr and the winner of the last four specialty cups Beat Feuz (with Odermatt 4th and at his top in the discipline). For “Domme” a condition not yet at the top and the final eighth place ahead of Kilde, further away Innerhofer and the other Azzurri, out of Buzzi.

They had been hiding in rehearsal and, on the right day and 24 hours after the cancellation of the first scheduled appointment in Lake Louise, they were impressed by the champions they are.

Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr give Austria a great brace in the first downhill of the World Cup season, divided by 23 cents in favor of the 2014 Olympic champion (downhill), who keeps up with the pace of the two world champion in the first part, to then earn that decisive couple of tenths in the heart of Men’s Olympic Downhill.

For the Carinthian, eleventh pearl in the cup, seventh downhill and second in the Canadian town, after the super-g won in 2019, last time in Lake Louise. And on the podium, coincidentally, there is always Beat Feuz who starts well his run-up to the fifth consecutive downhill World Cup, finishing 35 cents from Mayer and leaving practically all the “treasure” in the first 25 seconds of the race.

Five hundredths behind, what a splendid performance by Marco Odermatt who is now a guarantee also in speed: after Saalbach’s 5th place in the last downhill last year, the Nidvaldese signs the new best in his career and takes 50 heavy points in the fight for the absolute crystal ball.

If Max Franz can complain (and Austria would have made a hat-trick with him) for having lost almost 4 tenths in the final stretch, theoretically more congenial to him, and must be satisfied with fifth position at 56 cents from his compatriot, Baumann smile at least partially. and Bailet, respectively 6th and 7th at + 0 ”77 and + 0” 79. A little further behind here is the blue giant, a Dominik Paris who starts well with the best partial at the top, then pays in the most technical section, holding up well in the final section for an eighth place, 96 cents from Mayer, who certainly cannot satisfy him since Lake Louise is certainly appreciated by the Colossus of the Val d’Ultimo, according to also two years ago, just a stone’s throw from Thomas Dressen (today the great absentee due to continuous physical problems).

The top ten is completed by two men on the return and immediately on the ball, even if the tests had the illusion that they could do even more: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde goes out a bit in the final, but is still 9th ​​at 1 “01, 3 cents better than Ryan Cochran-Siegle. And behind the Slovenian Kline and the Swiss Hintermann, the 13th place of Felix Monsen means best in CdM for the talented Swede, with Italy placing in the points, in addition to Paris, only Christof Innerhofer, 25th to 2 ” 08 without ever being able to find the key to try to get closer to a goal like the top ten.

With Lele Buzzi out after about twenty seconds, surprised by a bump due to a bad fall which, however, fortunately did not leave any damage to Sappadino, they closed Matteo Marsaglia out of thirty, 34th at 2 “40 and preceded by 5 cents also from Alexis Pinturault, 32nd and just two hundredths from his first time in the points to his fifth descent in the World Cup (very good), Mattia Casse 43rd at 2 “84 in front of Riccardo Tonetti, 45 at 3” 02, and Guglielmo Bosca who finished at almost 4 seconds.

Said of the catwalk of greeting to his people of Manuel Osborne-Paradis, who has long ago greeted the white circus but today had the opportunity, two years after the last races in Lake Louise, to be able to give himself this moment, Sunday will be time to super-g in Lake Louise, but the unknown weather reigns supreme as conditions are expected to deteriorate significantly.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE RESULT OF THE RACE

MEN’S DESCENT – LAKE LOUISE

1st Matthias Mayer in 1’47 “74

2nd Vincent Kriechmayr + 0 “23

3rd Beat Feuz + 0 “35

4th Marco Odermatt + 0 ”40

5 ° Max Franz + 0 “56

6th Romed Baumann + 0 ”77

7th Matthieu Bailet + 0 ”79

8th Dominik Paris + 0 ”96

9th Aleksander Aamodt Kilde + 1 ”01

10th Ryan Cochran-Siegle + 1 ”04

25th Christof Innerhofer + 2 “08

34th Matteo Marsaglia + 2 ”40

43 ° Mattia Casse + 2 “84

45 ° Riccardo Tonetti + 3 ”02

56 ° Guglielmo Bosca + 3 “92

DNF Emanuele Buzzi