To me or to your own eyes

Deepfake is a technique based on artificial intelligence that allows fake videos of apparently real people to be generated, based on existing real images and recordings, through the application of unsupervised learning algorithms, known in Spanish by the acronym RGA (Red Generativa Antagónica ).

The result of this process is incredibly believable but fictional footage of, for example, celebrities doing or saying things they have never done or said before. All this may sound Chinese to us, but we have already seen it with our own eyes, consciously or unconsciously.

Let us think, for example, of the well-known television spot for Cruzcampo beer, starring the late Lola Flores: “With a lot of accent.” The folklore never uttered the phrases we see in this ad, which was actually played by an actress. To achieve the final result, it was necessary to rescue hours and hours of recordings of La Faraona, and combine them with more than 5,000 photographs of the singer from Jerez.

Despite the fact that his two daughters participated in the campaign and gave express permission to carry it out, there have been numerous voices that have ethically questioned the use of the image of a deceased person, making him say what he never said, however innocent it may be. Something similar happened at the Dalí Museum in Florida, when the 2019 Dalí Lives exhibition digitally revived the painter from Figueres through artificial intelligence processes.

It is an open and lively debate, for example, by those who advocate the digital recreation of interactive avatars of our deceased, for the supposed consolation of those who are unable to overcome grief (something that was already pointed out in the episode Be Right Back of the well-known series Black Mirror ). Morbid, but possible.

The consequences of this technique in different professional sectors are unimaginable. For example, in the field of film or television acting, there are already those who predict that in the near future there will only be room for exceptional performers, since television film actors or news presenters will be replaced by digital replicas that will be cheaper and indistinguishable from a person of flesh and blood.

What is already a reality in the sound field (much of the apparently analog music that we listen to has actually been produced digitally) will soon be definitively installed in the visual environment. In fact, it is likely that any of us will soon be able to create a film in his own home, with the sole help of a good computer and suitable software, just as soundtracks are already composed with a synthesizer today.

These days a message has gone viral that shows these new possibilities in a very clever way. The author of the video begins his dissertation by explaining to the camera how this technique makes it possible to generate an undetectable fake of a person, and suddenly you discover that the face of the individual speaking is not real, but an artificially generated image based on the appearance of the true creator. of the message.

After pointing out other uses of these new technologies (such as making his avatar speak in different languages ​​or clarifying that some of his phrases are the work of an artificial intelligence processor), the narrator concludes by warning about the risks that could arise from malicious use of this tool.

In fact, the popularization of deepfake occurred in 2017, when an anonymous user published several pornographic sequences apparently starring actress Daisy Ridley, known for her participation in the third Star Wars trilogy, on the Reddit platform. To do this, the forger used a real erotic video and replaced one of her faces with those of the British interpreter.

A short time later, Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot was also the victim of a pornographic deepfake, demonstrating the dangers of this technology. Politicians have not been spared from the new technique either. In most cases, what has been intended has not been to confuse but to shock (as in the 2018 video where a speech by Barack Obama was falsified precisely to alert about this problem) or to provoke simple hilarity (think of the recording of 2019 where the face of comedian Jimmy Fallon was replaced by that of Donald Trump).

However, the possibilities of distorting public opinion with false statements seem obvious and we should prepare ourselves for this challenge. Without going any further, this week a deepfake of Zelensky surrendering to Russia has circulated on Facebook.

Indeed, aside from these disruptive changes in some industries, this technological possibility also poses a lethal threat to the reliability of the information we receive through unsupervised audiovisual media, a real time bomb in the era of fake news.

As a good programmer friend told me some time ago, there are only a few years left for the video of a political leader’s press conference, received by twitter or whatsapp, to mean absolutely nothing, since the human eye and ear will be unable to distinguish a real statement and an artificial creation designed by an intoxicator.

Fortunately, a technology sector that aims to respond to this concern is beginning to make its way. For example, the ID R&D company offers Liveness detection solutions, which allow a computerized identification of a fake on video that our senses would not perceive with the naked eye. Until now, these types of tools are being used, for example, to prevent identification fraud at the bank level.

However, it would be desirable for these alert filters to end up also being implemented in the large informal dissemination channels, since it will be more and more naive to trust what we are seeing. A phrase from Goose Soup comes to mind: “Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?” Once again, probably without anticipating it, Groucho was right again.