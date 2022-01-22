Each person should take care of himself and his body, because in this way he could ensure a certain well-being.

Too often, our lifestyle takes little account of our health. This is not only for physical activity, but above all for nutrition.

Many times, we eat foods that could harm us and in large quantities. To get involved, due to our bad habits, could also be the very precious kidneys and liver.

To naturally purify and cleanse the liver and kidneys, here is a herbal tea to make at home with 4 ingredients

Foods can be harmful, but also health allies. This is the case of rice with cabbage loaded with antioxidants.

Kidneys and liver can also find valuable help in some herbs, which would be useful in detoxifying them.

In fact, there is a special herbal tea recommended by grandmothers for this purpose. A herbal tea that exploits the properties of 4 ingredients.

In fact, chicory, an ingredient that is friendly to digestion and intestine, would also be used for a rustic pizza. And then the artichoke, licorice and grass.

Licorice, according to some studies, could be useful for non-alcoholic fatty liver, among other properties. However, it should be used in moderation, as continued use for more than 4 weeks could lead to side effects. Even if you have kidney disease, it’s best to be careful.

The gramigna, on the other hand, would be useful for urinary tract infections and against rheumatic pains, as well as in preventing kidney stones. Since it is diuretic, it should be avoided in case of kidney failure or pathologies.

Grandma’s herbal tea

To purify and cleanse the liver and kidneys in a natural way, here is a herbal tea to make at home with 4 ingredients:

10 g of chicory;

3 g of artichoke;

2 g of gramigna;

1 g of licorice.

Obviously, it will be good, before preparing the herbal tea, to consult a doctor to make sure that the herbal tea does not cause us discomfort. Sometimes even what may seem beneficial or harmless could have unexpected reactions on our body.

Remember, therefore, that even with natural remedies you must always be cautious and not overdo it.

After the recommendations, let’s see how to proceed with the preparation. We put the various elements in a saucepan with about 10 cl of water. We place on the stove and bring to a boil for about ten minutes.

Turn off the heat and leave to infuse for another ten minutes. With a colander, we filter the herbal tea and get rid of the waste.

We are therefore ready to drink it and exploit the benefits of the herbs that compose it, obviously always in a conscious and responsible way.

