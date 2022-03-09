to Otto e mezzo Massimo Giannini reveals the catastrophe of nuclear war – Il Tempo





The United States has decided to end oil relations with Russia. Joe Biden’s decision, announced in the afternoon, is the theme on which Lilli Gruber focuses in the March 8 episode of Otto e mezzo, the La7 talk show, which sees Massimo Giannini, director of La Stampa, as a guest in the studio. The journalist of the Piedmontese newspaper analyzes the issue of sanctions: “The US has achieved energy self-sufficiency a year ago thanks to large investments in gas. It is an important gesture from a symbolic point of view, but unfortunately, like most of the sanctions launched so far, they hurt but up to a certain point, both to Putin, his oligarchs, and to the Russian economic system as a whole. The real important weapon that we could use, not military, but economic, concerns energy. The sanctions yes, but not the financial ones, which have not stopped Vladimir Putin. The war goes on as and worse than before. The only thing we could do is stop energy supplies, yes. Scholz said it cannot be done, Italy depends for 45%, Germany for 49%. We make sanctions and then as the European Union we write a check for 1 billion, 1 billion and 300 million every day to Putin for gas supplies, with which he pays for the war. It’s a dead end “.





“We don’t want to go to war – continues Giannini – and that’s right. Today there was a Princeton University simulation that looked like a video game, but it was a huge tragedy. It shows that nuclear weapons were activated, in the first 45 minutes of conflict, based on the use of tactical and non-tactical weapons, we would have 85 million deaths. In just 45 minutes. We do not want war, but sanctions have no effect if we do not attack the issue of energy. We must ask ourselves if we are ready to face a cold winter without turning on gas and heating. There are no other avenues besides that of negotiation “. “Unfortunately, we are the devil’s alternative”, concludes the speech by the director of La Stampa.