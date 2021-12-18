To Parmalat 9.7 million from the ministry for investments in Collecchio and Verona

Important transaction for the Parmalat group. The Ministry of Economic Development will support a substantial investment by Parmalat in Collecchio and in the province of Verona with over 9 and a half million euros. Investments are planned in the field of UHT milk. The total cost of the program exceeds 24 million euros.

According to rumors, it is a development agreement between Mise, Invitalia, Parmalat Spa. The process that led to the agreement now authorized by the ministry began last year. Parmalat – which uses approximately 73% of Italian milk and is the first among buyers of domestic milk – has presented a proposal for a development contract concerning the processing and marketing of agricultural products in Collecchio and Zevio (Verona).

Market and regulations

The objective of the investments would therefore be to consolidate market shares, in particular for UHT milk. And respond to market demands, in addition to the new regulatory obligations on the use of plastic. With this development agreement, the Parmalat group will thus be able to invest in state-of-the-art, highly performing and efficient plants and machinery, increasing production, in particular of UHT milk, also with the use of innovative and recyclable packaging for its products.

On the other hand, the group has several brands, including Parmalat, Zymil, Santal, Chef and Puro Blu.

The total cost of the program of the food group controlled by the Bsa holding of the Besnier family will be 24.28 million euros; the non-repayable contributions of the Ministry of Economic Development amount to approximately 9.56 million. Considering another 195 thousand euros for management costs, the ministerial coverage reaches 9.75 million euros. On the other hand, there is no funding from the two Regions involved.

Investments in Collecchio

In particular, Parmalat will invest 14.59 million euros in Collecchio, “covered” by public subsidies for 5.75 million; a further 9.68 million will be invested in Zevio, of which 3.8 million in contributions. Employment prospects are stable.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the development contract proposal presented by Parmalat Spa was evaluated positively, “appearing coherent and structured as well as feasible and capable of generating an impact in the reference sector in terms of consolidating the position in the market and of production efficiency “.

The agreement with Mise and Invitalia comes at a time when the dairy sector is also facing difficulties linked to the price increases of raw materials. Exports have grown almost to pre-Covid levels and the demand for UHT milk, with the pandemic, marks double-digit growth, but in a phase like this there is no shortage of uncertainties about the future.

“The key to Parmalat’s relaunch is in the credibility of a brand known all over the world, which focuses for its production on the quality of the Italian raw material supplied by the numerous small companies that are part of our dairy supply chain”, explains Giorgetti.