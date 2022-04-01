To pay more in the electricity rate | Agencies

Starting today and until June 30, all LUMA Energy residential customers will pay almost 29 cents for each kilowatt hour (kWh) they consume due to the 3.32-cent increase approved yesterday by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) .

Meanwhile, small commercial clients will pay almost 32 cents per kWh, medium-sized ones will pay around 30 cents per kWh and industrial ones -such as pharmaceutical companies- will pay approximately 29 cents.

With these increases it is expected to cover the difference between what was projected and what was actually spent on fuel purchases for the past three months. On the other hand, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict sent oil prices skyrocketing.

More was also spent than projected because the gas supply companies have not complied with the contracts and it was necessary to invest in bunker C and diesel -which are more expensive fuels- so that the San Juan and Costa Sur plants could operate. . LUMA Energy, which took over management of the power transmission and distribution system, estimated the difference at about $96 million.

In making its determination, the Bureau deferred about $30 million, which is the item that the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is expected to charge in penalties to the New Fortress and Naturgy companies for the lack of gas supply. In other words, the business decided to apply that discount now, even though PREPA has not yet collected that money from the companies. Had they not applied that figure in their calculations, the increase could have been even higher.





“This determination protects the authority’s client against costs that could be covered by natural gas suppliers, while at the same time it induces the authority to be diligent and quickly process the claims against New Fortress and Naturgy. In this way, the Energy Bureau guarantees that the client of the authority only assumes the costs for which they are really responsible”, explained the entity in its order.

According to the PREB, the authority’s proposal was to “charge the customer now and credit him later” transferring to the customers “all the risk regarding the delay or lack of diligence in presenting and processing the claims before their natural gas suppliers.”

“Nearly nine months later, the Authority indicates that it is still in talks with New Fortress. The conversations with Naturgy are just beginning”, establishes the order.

On the other hand, the $10.3 million of funds from the Cares Act assigned by Governor Pedro Pierluisi as a way to mitigate the impact of the increase in fuel prices were also credited in this period.

The governor allocated that amount after the Fiscal Control Board denied a request so that part of the money from the Emergency Fund could be used.





In the end, of a total of $105.6 million that was initially claimed as paid in excess of what was projected, less the $8.8 million that were in savings in energy purchases, PREB determined that what should be charged to customers in this quarter that starts today, it’s $66 million.

The public interest representative before PREPA’s Governing Board, Tomás Torres Placa, said that everything possible should be done to obtain funds and try – to the extent possible – to reverse the increase.

“The effect on the economy is too much. The last attempt must be made to obtain additional funds to reverse or mitigate this increase. Otherwise, the consequences for the consumer, for the economy and for PREPA itself would be extremely negative,” he declared.

For her part, the engineer Ingrid Vila, president and co-founder of the organization CAMBIO, which is dedicated to the research, design and implementation of sustainable and responsible policies and strategies, maintained that until the country moves rapidly to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels subject to multiple factors that we do not control, we will continue at the expense of fluctuations and increases.

“The panorama due to the government’s decisions is extremely bleak. There is no plan that shows that the rate is going to be reduced or stabilized. The only way to ensure rate reduction and stabilization is through an aggressive rooftop conversion to renewable energy. We have shown it with studies, not with conjecture, but with studies and modeling, ”she pointed out in a telephone interview.

Therefore, he called on people to join in demanding that the federal funds allocated for reconstruction be used for a rapid transformation to renewable energy and the removal of generating units that use fossil fuels.

“There must be a forceful request from the people that federal funds be used for that purpose so that everyone has access, that no one is left behind and that we can move quickly to meet the objectives set by the energy public policy law. ”, he expressed and called on the government to move quickly to support this transformation.





At the close of this edition, PREPA had not issued statements on the determination of PREB. While LUMA, through written statements, stated that they continue to work together with key agencies throughout Puerto Rico to make the public aware of various government financial assistance programs that could offer help to those who are eligible.