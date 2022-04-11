To preserve her sanity, Selena Gomez has given up on the internet for more than 4 years

On the occasion of the launch of its platform dedicated to mental health Wondermindthe American singer and actress Selena Gomez confided that voluntarily moving away from social networks, and more generally from the Internet, had “completely changed her life”.

IInsults, threats, bodyshaming, harassment… being active on social networks exposes us to different forms of cyberviolence on a daily basis. Evidenced by a recent survey on online violence conducted by the polling institute IPSOS for the collective Feminists Against Cyberbullying. According to her, 41 % of French people have already been victims of hatred from other userswell protected behind a random profile picture and a nickname guaranteeing their anonymity.

To preserve themselves psychologically, stop comparing themselves to others and/or curb their addiction to social networks, some make the radical choice to completely detach themselves from these platforms. This is the case of the American singer and actress Selena Gomez, who nevertheless has some 311 million subscribers on Instagram alone.

Invited to present the release of its platform dedicated to mental health, Wondermindon the set of the show Good Morning America, the interpreter of Lose You To Love Me said that they had not been on social networks, and more generally on the internet, for four and a half years.

“It completely changed my life,” she says. “I’m happier, I’m more present, I’m more connected to people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in many ways it has made great things happen in the world. But for me, the news that is really important, I get it from the people around me.”

“The best decision for my mental health”

Present on Instagram since 2013, the 29-year-old star is one of the top 10 most followed celebrities of the famous social network, alongside Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner. A monstrous pressure for the young woman, who declared in January, in the columns of InStyle, that the application had sadly become “all its life”. Spending so much time on it would have made her lose all self-confidence, in particular by altering her vision of beauty.

“The older I got, the more I evolved and the more I realized that I had to take control of how I felt. I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident.“, she explains. Before concluding: “Taking a break from social networks was the best decision I have ever made for my mental health.

Of course, social networks contribute greatly to the popularity of an artist, and going without it in 2022 is increasingly rare (Kristen Stewart, if you read us). If the singer can afford the luxury of being away from the internet for such a long period of time, it is precisely because an entire team is responsible for feeding her various accounts, whether Instagram or TikTok.

The singer did not specify if she intended to regain control of her networks one day.

Bipolar disorders

If this long break without social networks has helped the star a lot, Selena Gomez nevertheless explains that she still often has trouble keeping her head above water. The American indeed suffers from bipolar disorder, a mental illness which she was diagnosed with in 2018.

“It was really liberating to finally know this information. I was able to better understand what was happening to me”, she explains in the columns of Good Morning America.

Since then, Selena Gomez has made raising awareness of mental well-being her hobbyhorse, whether through the hit series 13 Reasons Whywhich she produced (this series relates the suicide of a high school student who suffered school bullying), or the platform Wondermindwhich she co-created with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson.

The objective of this platform is to make easily accessible a large number of resources about mental health.

“I understand this feeling of having no one to confide in, I’ve been there, assures the former flagship actress of Disney Channel. But with Wondermind we want to avoid this by creating a community and a space for people feel they are not alone.”

