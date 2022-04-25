In an obesogenic society like the western one, cardiovascular risks and all diseases affecting the vessels are widespread and recurrent. They are, in fact, among the most frequent causes of mortality.

Therefore, keeping the pots as long as possible in good condition would be the first indispensable rule for a better and longer life.

In this regard, we are now well aware of the importance that nutrition plays in preventing the development of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. In particular, the beneficial properties of fruit and vegetables on prevention are known. This is because these foods, in addition to having antioxidant properties and being rich in precious elements, such as vitamins and mineral salts, also have an antiplatelet action.

To prevent cardiovascular diseases, strokes and heart attacks, we should absolutely consume this beloved food in this way

In particular, the tomato is said to be one of the most powerful natural antiplatelet agents. However, its anti-aggregating properties would be water-soluble and contained in the yellow part around the seeds. A part that many often discard before consuming tomatoes. Many, in fact, by using them both fresh and cooked, eliminate the water-soluble part and the seeds.

The antiplatelet action carried out by the tomato, but also by grapefruit and melon, is essential to prevent the formation of thrombotic events. In particular, in a sector experiment it was seen how the intake of tomato juice, already after only 3 hours from its introduction, would slow down platelet activation.

In addition, the antiplatelet action of the tomato would not even be dangerous. The vegetable juices present in it, in fact, would be able to reduce platelet aggregation without slowing down the blood coagulation processes. For this reason, the tomato turns out to be an excellent ally for the heart and vessels. And that is why it would play a key role in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Lycopene

The tomato is also a food particularly rich in antioxidant properties linked above all to the presence of lycopene. Lycopene is the antioxidant that gives tomato its red color and gives it anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anticancer properties.

In addition, the bioavailability of the lycopene contained in tomatoes increases by increasing cooking times. It reaches its peak after 30 minutes of cooking. Furthermore, by adding raw olive oil, the bioavailability of lycopene increases once again.

If eaten raw, on the other hand, the tomato has a fair amount of vitamin C, which, however, would be destroyed in cooking after only 15 minutes. Therefore, to prevent cardiovascular diseases, strokes and heart attacks, we should absolutely consume this beloved food in this way.

