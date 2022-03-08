To prevent cognitive and physical aging, but also against constipation and hemorrhoids, we could drink this tasty drink that is an ally of health

For our psychophysical well-being we can count on an important resource that we often tread on or take for granted, nature.

In its vastness we find, first of all, many plants and flowers that can be used for medicinal purposes.

For example, from some roots and seeds comes this energizing herbal tea against drowsiness, mental fatigue and joint pain, a panacea for spring.

Always in nature, but with the precious help of man, we find a lot of fruit and vegetables essential for our body.

Both will be the protagonists of today’s article and we will know two seasonal varieties to make an incredible drink to be enjoyed at breakfast or as a snack.

Red is the color of spring

Our beneficial soda is based on a vegetable and fruit that stand out for their red color.

We start to find them right from March but we can also fill them up in April and part of May.

The vegetable is rhubarb, whose fleshy stems are said to be a concentrate of benefits.

First, they would contain two important molecules:

emodin, able to stimulate gastrointestinal motility;

sennosides, which would act as laxatives.

For this it could help in case of constipation, hemorrhoids or anal fissures.

Additionally, rhubarb:

could help, for example, also in case of heartburn and kidney failure;

it would have an antimicrobial action;

it could reduce blood cholesterol levels.

This vegetable, however, is accompanied by some highly anticipated and delicious fruits, strawberries.

First, such treats would be indicated to prevent cognitive and physical aging and would be useful for promoting cardiovascular health.

Then, they would be rich in vitamin C, potassium and calcium and also contain omega 3 and phytonutrients.

Again, strawberries:

they could help control blood sugar levels;

they could soothe inflammatory states in the intestine or associated with arthritis.

To prevent cognitive and physical aging but also against constipation and hemorrhoids, we could drink this tasty drink that is an ally of health

With rhubarb and strawberries we will create a bittersweet and fresh extract, embellished with:

apples, which give consistency and that unmistakable sweet-sour taste;

fresh ginger root, for a spicy touch.

As for the quantities to be used, for about 2 glasses of extract you need:

400 grams of strawberries;

2 ribs of rhubarb;

1 apple;

1 1 cm slice of ginger root.

The first thing to do is to clean fruits and vegetables.

We peel the apple, remove the seeds and the stalk and then rinse the strawberries and remove the green stalk.

Then, peel the ginger slice and rinse the rhubarb ribs as well.

Finally, we put everything in the extractor, proceeding little by little, and drink this natural and multi-beneficial juice.

