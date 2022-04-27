When emphasizing the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle, it often refers to nutrition. And the indication, among others, is to differentiate one’s behavior, diversifying food over the course of the week, maintaining rational consumption and the ability to select what is best to eat.

This is because in food there are important allies in the ability to prevent pathological situations, even the most serious. And it happens that there are beneficial substances in foods that we may not expect. Not everyone, in fact, may have heard of capsaicin.

The name will not be very familiar, but other parameters can be used to understand what it is referring to. It is, in fact, an organic compound that is found mainly in chilli and is responsible for its spicy flavor. And, while not everyone likes to eat spicy food, there is evidence in the recent past that, in the right quantities, it could be good for you.

To prevent colon cancer and lose weight, this substance that not everyone loves could play an important role

The University of California San Diego School of Medicine, in 2014, discovered that capsaicin would be able to activate a receptor on the cells that make up the intestinal lining. The induced reaction would have the consequence of reducing the risk of colorectal cancer. This receptor is Trpv1 and the research results were published in the Journal of Clinical of Investigation.

Some studies also recognize capsaicin’s thermogenic capacity. That is, the human body produces heat, favoring the body’s calorie consumption which will therefore be able to have a greater daily requirement. In this way it will be easier to create the caloric deficit necessary to guarantee a reduction or maintenance of weight.

Capsaicin can help us, but it is important to know a few things

Capsaicin could, therefore, be an aid in preventing colon cancer and losing weight. Among other things, these are only two of the benefits that are talked about at a scientific level, taking into account that there are also others that are part of the debate and of the medical literature.

The important thing is not to overdo it and to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The invitation is, of course, not to overdo it, given that high doses of capsaicin could be difficult for the mucous membranes to tolerate. And, moreover, Humanitas reminds that those suffering from some type of gastrointestinal disorder, gastroesophageal reflux, diverticulitis, hemorrhoids and Crohn’s disease would do well not to eat spicy. When you have any doubts or think you are in a particular situation, you should contact your doctor.

