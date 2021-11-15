We sometimes underestimate the importance of a moderate and regular lifestyle and the effects of lack of adequate prevention. Especially after a certain age, it would be advisable to give greater importance to these aspects to reduce the risk of future diseases. Previously we had already suggested that after the age of 50, ignoring these signs is the first step towards total vision loss for example.

In fact, monitoring one’s state of health is the most precious weapon at our disposal to face even the most aggressive diseases in advance.

Cancer diseases such as colorectal cancer are no exception, for which it is essential to reduce risk factors.

Diffusion and prevention

Colorectal cancer is among the most widespread neoplasms in the Western world and is the third for incidence of cases in Italy. Statistics indicate 43,700 new diagnoses in 2020, a figure that invites us to pay more attention to an already very delicate issue. Thanks to the efforts of the scientific community, deaths are decreasing but this is not enough to further improve the result.

In addition to genetic factors, it would be necessary to monitor potential risk factors such as obesity and overweight. Eating habits would play an important role in the prevention of colorectal neoplasms, in particular some. According to the WHO, for example, more than red meat and dairy products, this is the killer food that triggers colon cancer.

Finally, to reduce the risk of this pathology it is necessary to intervene on what are defined as non-hereditary factors. These include the well-known smoking, alcohol and sedentary lifestyle.

To prevent colon cancer, we shouldn’t ignore this simple gesture after the age of 50

However, as mentioned above, it is not only the eating habits that make the difference, but also the level of control over the body. To support this would be the researchers of the City of Health and Science of Turin following a study on 34,272 people followed for 19 years.

The study would be aimed at demonstrating that endoscopic screening using sigmoidoscopy, a particular exam, could prevent more than 20% of cases and deaths from colorectal cancer. The reason is that this examination would allow to inspect the lower part of the intestine not only identifying traces of pretumor, but eventually to remove them.

The results would give even more value to the words reported by the Veronesi Foundation. A single endoscopic examination performed between the ages of 55 and 64 would be an effective method of reducing the risk of cases and deaths by 20%. Therefore, to prevent colon cancer we should not ignore this simple gesture after the age of 50.

