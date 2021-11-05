We usually associate liver disease with alcohol and hard alcohol abuse. This is absolutely true and that the doctors are not a little worried about because of the explosion among the youngest. According to the latest statistical research, in fact, many boys are exceeding with alcohol consumption and among these girls are increasing. But the liver, an irreplaceable organ in our body, could also be affected by certain foods. To prevent our liver from getting sick, we should reduce the consumption of these widely used foods. We take inspiration from the research of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and from the related article.

Beware that the classic alarm bell does not sound

As doctors and researchers argue, the problem with a troubled liver is that it doesn’t send any messages at first. In fact, by the time we begin to feel pain in the abdomen, the stage of the disease may already be advanced. For this reason, it may happen that you notice liver problems during other tests. But if we often notice symptoms of weight loss, daily weakness and fatigue at the first efforts, we could be in the presence of an already advanced disease. Here then we should talk to our doctor immediately.

To prevent our liver from getting sick, we should reduce the consumption of these widely used foods

Our liver must be kept in shape also and above all at the table. Therefore, given that we do not abuse alcohol, we must remember to:

take fruit and vegetables, but without exceeding in some foods such as figs and grapes;

drink lots of water;

do not overdo it with fried foods;

prefer light cooking such as steam and griddle:

bring to the table foods that are not excessively fatty, but possibly rich in fiber and nutrients;

be careful of sugar consumption.

And let’s not forget that fasting is also bad for the liver. Rather, let’s limit ourselves to a very simple break, such as a fruit, a yogurt or a handful of dried fruit.

What are the foods that would be very good for our liver

After having seen which foods are potentially harmful to our liver, here are who the allies would be. Just to start: cooked fish and vegetables would be a great aid to liver activity. In particular, artichokes, legumes and so-called bitter herbs would bring all the nutrients necessary to help the liver.

Touching the chapter of meat, much loved by Italians, as nutritionists always suggest, it would be good to prefer the white one. We should eat red meat no more than once a week, also being particularly careful to prefer lean cuts.

