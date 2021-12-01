Like a bolt from the blue came not only the cold but also the frost.

Not that it is not normal to have to deal with morning frosts or the first snows, as we have now arrived in December.

What is certain is that this bizarre climate had accustomed us to completely different scenarios.

Not only at rather mild temperatures even in the middle of November, but also on generally sunny days.

For a few days, however, the whole Peninsula has been struggling with abundant rains, cold winds and, in various locations, even snow and ice.

The period so hated not only by lovers of heat and sunbathing has therefore arrived, but also by many motorists.

For those who have a car, in fact, frost and humidity can be really big annoyances.

A problem that can cost us dearly

How many of us in the morning, perhaps even with a moderate delay, find ourselves struggling with the windshield of the car completely covered with ice?

Unfortunately, it takes a good few minutes to heat the car and allow the glass to defrost; just what we often don’t have!

However, we really cannot afford to set out without first having regained visibility of the road and not becoming a danger to us and to others.

As if that weren’t enough, it also takes humidity to mist up the windows from the inside.

A very common phenomenon in autumn and winter, due to the difference in temperature between the inside and the outside and the presence of people on board.

We have seen that, to avoid at least this nuisance, a simple wipe of a simple product that many have in the bathroom can be enough.

To prevent the windshield from freezing, this amazing and inexpensive DIY method, effective and fast, is enough

If, however, it is the ice that afflicts us, other solutions are needed.

Certainly what should be avoided is the use of hot water which could melt everything in a flash, but at what price?

The thermal shock could in fact risk breaking or cracking the glass.

All we have to do is prepare a solution consisting of 50% water and 50% vinegar.

If we don’t have vinegar available, we can replace it with denatured alcohol.

Just spray some on the windshield in the evening just before the temperatures start to drop.

This method will avoid the formation of ice sheets by halving or canceling the “defrost” times.

Furthermore, we will no longer have to intervene with objects that risk scratching the glass or with methods that could destroy it.

A simple alternative that really works, to try right away.