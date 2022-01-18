Many have made the ancient tradition of afternoon tea their own, which becomes a sweet and inevitable appointment especially on cold winter days. If we also add to the delight for the palate the beneficial effects it could bring to our health, we just can’t do without it. Consider, for example, the incredible health benefits of the cardiovascular system produced by consuming white tea.

But in addition to white tea, there is also another type of tea, very valuable, cultivated since ancient times in India, China and Japan. As well as in East Africa and South America. In fact, to protect the liver and free us from fats even with slightly high cholesterol, here is a little-known drink for many. It is the oolong tea which differs from the others for the manufacturing process. Its leaves, after a partial oxidation, are subjected to stabilization, that is a rapid heating that can be obtained with dry heat, roasting, or humid, vaporization.

I study

In particular, this study examined the beneficial effects of green tea enriched with catechin and oolong tea on slightly hypercholesterolemic subjects. Sixty subjects divided into three groups participated. Each group was given green tea with catechin, oolong tea with catechin and a placebo drink for 12 weeks. The findings showed that those who consumed green tea and oolong tea had significantly reduced body weight, fat and BMI. As well as the lipid profile and lipid peroxidation.

Furthermore, the ultrasound examination revealed a hepatoprotective function of both green tea and oolong tea. The consumption of tea brought the fatty liver back to normal liver condition thanks to its antioxidant and hypolipidemic activities. However from the final results, oolong tea showed superior lipid-lowering activity compared to green tea. According to the researchers, oolong tea could therefore be used to bring cholesterol back to normal in mildly hypocholesterolemic subjects.

To protect the liver and free us from fats even with slightly high cholesterol, here is a little-known drink for many

Therefore it would seem that the consumption of this drink, thanks to the high content of antioxidants as well as counteracting free radicals, could be really useful after binges. Thanks to its lipid-lowering effects, in fact, as found by the study, it could help bring cholesterol back to its normal values.

To get all the benefits of this tea and increase polyphenols, an infusion of at least 5 minutes is recommended. For those who love cooler drinks, perhaps at breakfast, they could start with a thirst-quenching grapefruit juice. In fact, the latter is especially useful for cleaning the liver and limiting the damage caused by high cholesterol.

Deepening

To help the pancreas and free us from fats, here is a vegetable that, raw or cooked, counteracts high cholesterol