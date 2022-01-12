Among the things to pay attention to in our body is certainly the liver. An organ that helps us to clean up the waste present in the body and of which we should be proud for the important work it does. So to protect the liver from the damage of fat and alcohol here is the formidable vitamin with regenerating power.

Each organ of our body performs an important function, but among these the liver has a very particular one. The liver is actually a gland, the largest when looking at its size. Its task is to cleanse the body of toxic substances and purify the blood of damaged cells. The help of the liver gland in the digestive process is essential. It produces bile which allows you to digest fatty substances, as well as the production of hormones.

However, it is also a very delicate organ that could easily get sick. To avoid the onset of ailments and diseases, it is very important to keep food at bay. In particular, two types of food can cause serious liver damage.

Alcohol and fat enemies of the liver

The first is alcohol as it contains a substance, ethanol, which is not a food at all and is also toxic. The organ that manages this substance is the liver, which has to work hard to tame it and make it harmless. There are limits to be respected for alcohol intake, not only to avoid the onset of tumors but also damage to the liver.

Even fats are not very friendly to the liver, which together with alcohol can cause the fearful liver cirrhosis. This can seriously damage him, including causing injury. Precisely in this case the liver shows off its incredible ability to know how to regenerate and heal from injuries.

To protect the liver from the damage of fat and alcohol, here is the formidable vitamin with regenerating power

The power of the hepatic gland to regenerate is due to its group of cells called “star” and from vitamin A. The latter produces two substances, collagen and reticulin, which function as building blocks to repair injuries.

Vitamin A is found in foods that normally contain fat, such as butter and milk. Fats are its home, being a fat-soluble vitamin. It is no coincidence that it is found in the liver, in which there is the presence of fats. However, not everyone can take butter and cheese, whole milk or egg yolks, like people with high cholesterol.

However, there are foods of vegetable origin that contain the substances necessary to form vitamin A. These substances, called precursors of vitamin A, are carrots and orange fruit and green leafy vegetables. Through their intake it is possible to supply those substances necessary to produce this indispensable vitamin.

Here is a smart way to choose the right foods, which help rid the liver of toxins and counteract the onset of bad diseases.