It often happens that before going to sleep or during the night you have a certain peckish, despite the dinner already eaten. That hour before going to bed seems endless and sometimes resisting hunger becomes impossible.

In addition, it is easy for our body and mind to lead us to choose and consume very sugary and unhealthy foods at these times, such as snacks, biscuits, ice cream and highly processed foods. A gesture that not only makes us gain weight quickly, but that if continued over time could seriously endanger the entire health of the organism.

This is also a recurring cliché for those suffering from insomnia and nocturnal awakenings. In fact, even in this case it often happens to get out of bed to go to the kitchen and munch on some high-calorie junk food.

But, then, in moments of languor before going to bed or during nocturnal awakenings, what would be preferable to eat?

To quench hunger before going to sleep and at night these are the 5 perfect foods to eat so as not to gain weight and to help you sleep

Let’s start by saying that even the choice of foods eaten before going to sleep affects sleep disorders. In this regard, here are 5 foods that would be preferable to choose.

Dried fruit

Almonds are an excellent food to consume before going to sleep, as they contain a good percentage of good fatty acids and above all some microelements such as magnesium, calcium and manganese. Magnesium in particular is an excellent sleep ally, perfect for fighting the symptoms of insomnia. Furthermore, almonds would be able to reduce the production of cortisol, the stress hormone. In addition, they would also be rich in melatonin, capable of influencing the sleep-wake rhythm.

Other dried fruit to consume before going to bed would be walnuts. Walnuts are a good source of vegetable protein and would contain a good percentage of melatonin. In addition, they contain alpha-linoleic acid which is converted by the body into DHA, a fatty acid that favors the production of serotonin. The latter is the feel-good hormone, which in turn would affect the quality of sleep.

Kiwi and cereals, 2 special allies

Kiwi would also be perfect to consume before bed. In fact, in addition to containing very few calories, kiwifruit would be a rich source of vitamin C, but also of microelements such as potassium and powerful antioxidants and serotonin. The ideal would be to consume 2 kiwis an hour before going to bed.

Furthermore, whole grains would help you sleep thanks to the presence of fiber and tryptophan. This amino acid is said to be a precursor of serotonin, a hormone capable of reconciling and improving the quality of sleep.

The perfect brew

Finally we have the chamomile tea. A plant that would contain an important antioxidant, apigenin, which would be able to communicate with brain receptors, promoting sleepiness.

