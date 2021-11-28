To quickly relieve swollen ankles and heavy legs, here is a very simple remedy for all ages

Those who work standing up and spend many hours without being able to sit down arrive at the end of the day with a feeling of great heaviness in the lower limbs. The legs seem to be made of marble and it is difficult to walk because one has the impression of having to move boulders.

From all sides there are advice on how to reactivate the circulation to avoid the unpleasant effect of the stagnant blood. And obviously, among the most recommended motor activities, brisk walking stands out.

After all, the habit of moving every day gives enormous benefits to body and mind. First of all, it improves the mood and also the size of the waist is reduced if you practice physical exercise with a certain consistency. Some wonder if it is better to walk 3 quarters of an hour every day or more than 60 minutes 4 times a week. But rather than wondering about the frequency of going out, it is better to evaluate the benefits that derive from them based on your state of health.

Usually, those who have to lose weight resort to walking to get back in shape after some overeating. Those who want to shed the extra pounds will find it useful to know, for example, how much you have to walk or run to burn the calories of a pizza. However, not always and not everyone can dedicate themselves to sport walking or running. Those who are now of an advanced age and have walking difficulties will certainly not be able to leverage sporting activity.

Therefore, to quickly relieve heavy ankles and legs, here is a very simple remedy for any age. And especially for pregnant women who often complain of circulation difficulties due to belly pressure.

Swelling in the legs and ankles can derive from many factors, but it presents very similar discomfort and ailments regardless of age. In fact, those suffering from venous insufficiency complain, in addition to pain and tingling, also the sensation that the legs are falling asleep. To counteract the onset of these symptoms or to alleviate them, there are some simple remedies.

In fact, to quickly relieve swollen ankles and heavy legs, here is a very simple remedy for all ages. Especially those who train at high intensity or those who work for hours could find relief by wearing specific socks.

The socks

In particular, these are special graduated compression stockings that favor the venous return of blood.

By contacting a specialist in the sector it will be easier to identify the type of sock that best suits your needs. There are, in fact, summer and winter models, as well as male and female models and others particularly suitable for pregnant women. Therefore, you can choose between socks or knee-highs and opaque and breathable tights. In the same way, it is advisable to listen to the opinion of specialists also as regards the type of footwear to wear.

And this is especially true for those who play sports or spend long hours on their feet. According to experts, these are the most comfortable shoes to buy with little money to combat back pain.