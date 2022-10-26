To read. In bookstores: Messi, the biography

A sparkling footballer, Lionel Messi is also a discreet man. Even mysterious. The desire to know who is hiding behind the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is great. Many authors have tried to unlock the secrets of the brilliant Argentine. With more or less success.

Among them, Guillem Balague. For (very) many years, the Spanish journalist – who collaborates, in particular, with The Times, The Observer, Sky Sports, AS Where Padlock Ser – takes a close interest in the Messi case. And it is thanks to the closeness he was able to create with the player’s close entourage that he can now deliver a new version of this fascinating biography of the former Barça star. His successive coaches, his teammates or even the members of his family confided.

“We had to dig deeper and also put an end to these erroneous legends which were beginning to flourish about him”, confides the author who also collected the testimony of the principal concerned. What to affirm still a little more the reliability and the credit to be granted to this work.

From his beginnings until his arrival at PSG (and therefore the end of the Barcelona adventure) through his hatching at Barça, his accession to the top, the Ballons d’Or, yet his first victory in Copa America with Argentina in 2021, this rich biography allows you to learn more about Lionel Messi and the many mysteries that have surrounded him for so many years.

The native of Rosario, thirty-five years old, plays today in Paris. And it is with this new experience, this new life that Guillem Balague’s story ends. He recounts his first year at PSG, where Lionel Messi hopes to write a new chapter in his long and fascinating history…

Messi, the biography by Guillem Balague (translated from Spanish by Thomas Goubin), Hugo Sport, 528 pages, 22 euros