To recapture Bakhmut, a Ukrainian brigade must first survive in the forest

ANDRIIVKA, Ukraine >> The Russian bullet hit the sergeant just above his left ear. The Ukrainian platoon leader was down. Headquarters radioed a battlefield promotion to the soldier who had called him “brother,” a man known as Courier.

Courier knew that the platoon’s orders were to advance through the forest, on the road to Bakhmut. He hesitated for 30 seconds near his mortally wounded commander. Maybe a minute. Then he decided: there would be no turning back. “Forward!” he howled.

He fired into a trench just ahead until he was sure the Russians inside would never fire again. The men then stumbled through the charred trees toward the village of Andriivka, the 3rd Assault Brigade’s target since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive this summer, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of the town of Bakhmut.

The sergeant, Gagarin and other wounded soldiers could only be evacuated after dark, because the Russians were also pursuing the Ukrainians. Days later, while preparing for Gagarin’s funeral, Courier predicted his own future, his pale eyes unfocused.

“This forest is taking our friends and this is the worst,” he said. “And when I think about how far we still have to go… chances are that one day I’ll be the one left stranded in the woods, and my friends will just move on.”

This stretch of dead forest (a couple dozen trees wide and a mile long) toward the equally dead village of Andriivka is one of countless similar ones on the road to Russian-controlled Bakhmut that has now taken on enormous significance. symbolic in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. . The Associated Press spent two weeks with the brigade to get an intimate look at the speed, direction and cost of the counteroffensive, through scenes witnessed in the woods and at rest, in helmet camera footage and drone video.

Much depends on your progress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is making his country’s case this week to Washington and the world for more money and more weapons, and he must persuade his audience that the counteroffensive is working. The US Congress is currently weighing President Joe Biden’s request to provide up to $24 billion more in military and humanitarian aid.

In an interview with “60 Minutes,” Zelenskyy acknowledged that the counteroffensive was slow, but added: “It is important that we advance every day and liberate territory.” A study earlier this month by the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based think tank, found that Ukrainian forces are advancing on average between 700 and 1,200 meters every five days. That gives Russian forces time to dig in and especially to mine territory as they retreat.

The all-volunteer Third Assault Brigade, considered one of Ukraine’s best and most experienced corps, has been fighting almost non-stop in the east since January, while less experienced units received new training and modern weapons to fight in the south. The AP is identifying the men by their call signs, which is both how they identify each other and a military requirement for in-depth reporting on the unit.

Bakhmut fell to Russia in May, largely due to waves of attacks by Wagner mercenary fighters, including prison recruits believed to have died in the hundreds. Ukraine has been trying to win it back ever since, hoping to deal a heavy psychological blow to Russia.

But the soldiers sent to carry out the task rely heavily on Soviet-era armored vehicles and older weapons. In the past month, the 3rd Assault Brigade had only been able to move about a mile (2 kilometers), crossing mines and booby-trapped trenches and dodging artillery, drone-launched grenades and close-range Russian forces.

The questions they now faced were the same ones their country faced: would they achieve it and at what cost?

Andriivka was their objective, as important as any strip of land in Ukraine. And on September 6, the day Courier left his commander’s body behind, he and his men took a trash-filled trench in the middle of the forest and held it for four full days. On either side of them were minefields that once grew wheat and now only erupted with craters.

During moments of rest, he leafed through a diary handwritten by a Russian soldier: “I’ve been at war for four weeks now and I miss my mother,” Courier read.

Courier asked one of the Russian prisoners who surrendered what he knew about the diary. The Russian responded: “I don’t know. “I just arrived today.”

Perhaps the perpetrator was the Russian whose body Courier held to protect himself from incoming fire. Or maybe he was one of the Russians who shot Gagarin and was himself killed a few minutes later. The messenger did not know.

But by then Gagarin was already dead. And the forest continued to claim others.

Shepherd, who was wounded in the leg in the morning and had to wait hours to be evacuated from the battlefield, was a mask of pain. Sheet metal too. A grenade hit the Spaniard’s helmet and the resulting head wound would leave him defenseless. Gary had no obvious injuries, but he was so shaken that he could barely hold a conversation.

Courier would go to western Ukraine and represent the platoon at Gagarin’s funeral. Gagarin, ironically named after the Russian cosmonaut who was the first human in space, was buried in his hometown of Polonne, 900 kilometers (550 miles) from the battlefield.

As military pallbearers walked uphill toward the cemetery, residents along the road stopped and knelt to honor the dead along flower-lined paths. One of the men carrying the coffin commented on the view from the town cemetery.

“I’ve done this 56 times,” he said grimly. The brigade’s social media shows dozens of funeral announcements since the counteroffensive began.

Gagarin’s mother searched for Courier, who was one of the last to see her son alive. But nowadays he finds it difficult to talk to civilians.

“I feel like there’s a gap now between civilians and us,” he said. “When the war is over, I’ll probably go fight somewhere else.”

For Courier, war is complicated. He says he enjoys the dopamine rush when he leaves the “horrible grinder,” returns to headquarters, and jumps out of the armored vehicle.

“You look up at the sky and you look around you, and you understand that you are alive and nothing can kill you,” he said. “This is the moment. This is a feeling you can’t have anywhere else in life.”

And yet he did not want to return to the strip of forest that led to Andriivka. His commanders ordered him to take 10 days of leave, a break for a combatant whose anguish they perceived despite his apparent calm. He would take the time to go fishing and clear his head.

“Unfortunately, I can only leave after going through hell,” he said bitterly.

The day of the funeral, September. On the 13th, any man healthy enough to fight was in the woods, including another platoon sergeant, Fedya. On September 5, Fedya had been slightly injured by a cluster munition and the wound may have saved his life. Gagarin took his place in the assault and that was the day of his death.

The last push began in September. 14. Men from other depleted units joined in during the usual three to four day period on the battlefield. After two months of inching their way through the stand of ash trees, perhaps they would finally make it through the forest to Andriivka.

“How many more lives do we have to give?” -Pedia asked. “How many more forests are there?”

Fedya sees war as something that must be perfected through a combination of study and experience. A 24-year-old with a smooth, wrinkle-free face, he uses his authority lightly, introspective but with little time or energy to devote to self-doubt or guilt. He dreams of war and, when he wakes up, he is there waiting for it to progress.

“War is a science and it must be improved and studied. If you don’t do it, you have no chance of surviving,” Fedya said. “The smarter you are, the more qualified you are, the better your chances of coming back alive.”

In September On January 14 they finally did it, more than three months after receiving the order to recapture Andriivka. They broke through shelling and drone-launched grenades and fired at the fleeing Russian forces in front of them.

The day was blurry. The Ukrainians bombarded the small village with artillery and then dropped a smoke screen on its main street. Russian artillery struck the retreating and surrendering Russian soldiers, whose bodies lay face down or curled up on their sides. The last hundred meters were a mixture of blood, metal, trash, spent cartridges, and shattered armor.

The Ukrainians went house to house, taking Russian prisoners and killing those who defended themselves. Even after the last Russian forces were driven out, Andriivka came under constant shelling, with drones buzzing on both sides.

Fedya warned his men to shoot down those floating: they were the ones throwing grenades. That night, Fedya dreamed that he was hiding behind a truck riddled with shrapnel on the battlefield and that he was hit by artillery fire.

The next morning, September. On December 16, Fedya brought a Ukrainian flag to be raised in Andriivka.

The time had come to recover the bodies. There was the body of 19-year-old Riley, killed the first day he fought. There was Zima. There were others, carefully packed into bags and carried back through the forest. The men left dozens of Russian bodies for later.

Andriivka was now nothing more than a pile of bricks and charred trees that smelled of death. But it was in Ukrainian hands, and Fedya was ready to hand over control to the next brigade to retake the next forest. She huddled in one of the few remaining basements and tried to explain to the incoming commander why this shattered city was worth fighting for.

“Look at these fields, this forest. Everything grows back,” she said. “The cities we reclaim will be rebuilt. …We will clean up everything that remains of the Soviet Union. … War might be the best thing that could happen, in the sense that everything can start again.”

Ukrainian officials said this month’s battles on the road to Bakhmut may have knocked out as many as three Russian brigades, as cited in a Tuesday assessment by the Institute for the Study of War. But Fedya was ready to leave.

“I’m tired of this forest. I want to go home. I want to wash and sleep,” she said with a curse. “Until the morning. And in the morning I will return.”

Hinnant reported from Paris. Alex Babenko contributed to this story.