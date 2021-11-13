To redo the facade with the bonus you will need this extra document

The vademecum of bonus documents for facades is enriched. The decree-law approved by the Government, on 10 November 2021 and containing urgent measures to combat the fraud in fact, in the sector of tax and economic benefits, it introduces an important novelty.

What is the facades bonus and the extension to 2022

The bonus facades, we recall, it is introduced by the expenses incurred in 2020 and then extended to those of 2021 as well.

It takes the form of one fiscal detraction (to the extent of 90%) to be enjoyed in 10 annual installments of the same amount, recognized against costs incurred for work on the external (visible) facade of the buildings located in zone A or B of the municipality or in areas declared equivalent to these.

Instead of the tax deduction, the taxpayer can opt for:

the discount on invoice by the company executing the works, which then recovers the consideration in the form of a tax credit to be used as compensation or to be further transferred to third parties

by the company executing the works, which then recovers the consideration in the form of a tax credit to be used as compensation or to be further transferred to third parties or the credit assignment to third parties, including the same company carrying out the works and including credit and financial institutions.

The news is coming

There budget law 2022 should confirm the front-end bonus also for next year’s expenses (the deduction percentage, however, would go down 90% to 60%) and would also confirm the possibility of a discount or transfer option.

The decree law of 10 November 2021 introduces the obligation to acquire the compliance visa also for the facades bonus (and other bonuses for housework), where the beneficiary decides to opt for the discount on the invoice or the credit transfer (this was previously only provided for the 110% super bonus).

Therefore, in the vademecum bonus documents facades, now also enters the visa of conformity.

