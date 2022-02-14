When we accumulate fat in the abdominal area we could always say we have “the turtle”. Ours, however, is turned upside down and does not let us see those 6 muscular rectangles of the abdomen that we like so much.

Putting it back in its place means having to deal with a more voluminous belly than normal, with a few flaccid rolls that also increase the waistline.

This could create many discomforts both in terms of health and aesthetics, first of all questioning our self-esteem. Without thinking, then, of the wardrobe and those dresses of the heart that no longer close.

Getting rid of that “flab”, then, could be our new goal even if it seems difficult to achieve.

It is said, however, that those who get off to a good start is already half the battle and the exercises that we will discover in this article could do for us.

To reduce abdominal fat and waistline we could do these exercises ideal for men over 50 and women in menopause

As anticipated by the title, today we will dedicate ourselves only to a little healthy sport.

We will see some physical exercises that we could easily do at home or in the park without the need for tools and therefore free body.

Furthermore, we could place them in the “beginners” section, because they are very simple and suitable for beginners.

Exercise number 1: butterfly crunch

So let’s start our training, assuming the typical butterfly pose of the dancers.

We put the feet together by bending the legs and lying on the ground, belly up.

Now, let’s join our hands between the head and the nape of the neck and lift our shoulders, lifting ourselves upwards as much as we can.

At this stage the neck should remain stiff, the chin should be high and the gaze aimed at the sky / ceiling.

This movement should be done 8-10 consecutive times.

Exercise number 2: leg swings

Always lying down, we extend our arms to the sides of the body so that the hands are close to the hips.

We raise both legs in the air, off the ground 3-4 centimeters, and let them swing left and right.

This movement should be repeated 10 times.

Exercise number 3: plank

Let’s lie down this time on our stomach, get up by leaning elbows and forearms and standing on tiptoes.

We find a position of balance, so that the body is perfectly aligned and straight, and keep it until we resist.

Alternatively, we can rest our knees or lift ourselves up on two hands.

Exercise number 4: side to side

Finally, we return to our stomachs, still lying on the ground, and bend the knees while keeping the feet supported.

The arms, on the other hand, should be extended along the body.

At this point we raise the head and neck, stiffening them, and making oscillatory movements we bring the right hand to touch the right foot, the left hand to touch the left foot.

This movement should also be repeated 10 times.

So, here are our great 4 exercises to reduce belly and waist fat.

However, to reach our goal 100%, a final suggestion could be to combine a diet developed in a personalized way by a specialist.

