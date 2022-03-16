Achieving a healthy weight and keeping the figure is the goal for many, who would like to have a flat stomach and toned muscles.

However, if we have never limited ourselves to the table and have not done a lot of physical activity, reaching certain levels could be literally impossible. Some goals need a little sacrifice, it’s not enough to think you want to be fit to be fit.

You should establish an adequate program, make sure you do not suffer from particular pathologies and rely on a specialist doctor and a personal trainer. But it is also our tenacity and conviction that are decisive for finding the right stimuli.

To reduce belly and hip fat and burn it quickly, we could follow these workouts and simple granny remedies

It must be said that many natural foods, drinks and herbal teas would seem to be more adequate to promote weight loss. Some would help, more than others, to speed up the metabolism, to deflate and eliminate toxins, to drain liquids.

Furthermore, we will be able to use tricks to flavor the recipes without adding fat to the dishes, for example by using spices, such as ginger, chives, cinnamon, chilli. Infusions based on fennel or meals that integrate artichokes could give us positive effects, helping us to flatten the abdomen.

In addition to hydrating ourselves a lot with natural water, we could make snacks with juiced vegetables and tasty vegetables, such as celery and carrots, avoiding calorie treats.

We also try to eat at regular times, without skipping meals and not weighing ourselves down in the evening, taking advantage of seasonal vegetables and foods that contain little cholesterol. It will then be our doctor who will perfectly indicate the food path to follow, in order to have the energies proportionate to our lifestyle and needs.

What activities to do

Nutrition is important for reducing fat, but without exercise it will not be easy to achieve satisfying results.

To reduce fat on the belly and hips, firm up, train muscle tone and promote weight loss we can opt for some exercises or workouts.

We could perform the classic crunches, lying with the ranges bent and slightly apart, we raise the torso, contracting the abdominal muscles. We include in the workout the exercise called “bicycle” to stimulate the lower abdominals. We complete the circuit with the plank and squats, which serve to tone and firm.

If we prefer to practice activities, valid alternatives could consist of brisk walking or running for a few kilometers in the open air.

Even swimming and water aerobics would be useful sports to dispose of excess fat, training all the muscles. Or we can choose a fitness class, HIIT, zumba or organize tennis matches in the gym.

Deepening

