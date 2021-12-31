We don’t always realize we ingest a lot of sugars throughout the day. But many of the foods we eat during our main meals and especially at breakfast are full of carbohydrates. And just as many and perhaps even more are those present in snacks and mid-morning or afternoon snacks. Blood tests could therefore easily result in blood glucose levels that are too high. And consider that these are already the blood glucose values ​​that reveal pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes.

Currently, younger individuals are also more vulnerable to diabetic diseases. And this is largely due to poor eating habits that rely on the consumption of industrially processed foods. Those who avoid ingesting foods with preservatives and hydrogenated fats are more likely not to develop cardiovascular diseases.

In any case, a greater attention to what is ingested as well as to the quantity could save from a series of chronic ailments. For example, against the onslaught of diabetes, this unsuspected drink before lunch could help us to significantly reduce blood sugar.

Just as in the opinion of the researchers to reduce blood sugar in fasting and after lunch 2 grams would be enough for a few weeks. And for many diabetic patients, the intake of specific nutrients to reduce blood sugar levels can also be beneficial. After consulting your doctor, you could therefore try to supplement a correct diet with food products. And in fact, that’s how much your blood sugar drops with just a few milligrams of this natural supplement in a short time.

To reduce blood sugar in fasting and after lunch, 2 grams would be enough for a few weeks

According to some studies, spirulina would have revealed great potential in the treatment of some ailments. In many ways it represents a therapeutic food precisely by virtue of its hypoglycemic properties. Research involving subjects with type 2 diabetes has shown significant reductions in glycemic levels.

Diabetic patients were given 2 grams of spirulina for 8 weeks. And compared to the glucose levels before and after the treatment, there was a decrease in both fasting and post-prandial glycaemia. Even in the long term, the researchers could see a significant improvement in glucose regulation. In addition to this, there was an appreciable lowering of the low density lithoprotein cholesterol values. Therefore, these studies seem to confirm the efficacy of supplementation with spirulina in the control of standard parameters. In addition, this seaweed contains proteins and vitamins in abundance and is an excellent source of antioxidants against any inflammation.