To reduce heaviness and heartburn and avoid pain we should not eat these common foods

When we see our favorite dishes on the table, we often don’t know how to limit ourselves and we eat until we almost burst. After a few minutes, guilt assails us, because we think about all the calories we have eaten.

The most annoying thing that can happen, however, is that we feel that tremendous feeling of bloating in the stomach, like having a weight fixed on the abdomen. This condition worsens if we swallowed food quickly, almost without chewing and without taking a moment’s break. So our digestion doesn’t happen normally and annoyances are just around the corner.

And if we accompanied the meal with cold fizzy drinks, we will have even more difficulty digesting.

The pangs and various pains that we may feel, however, could also be linked to stress and anxiety that do not help to stay well and feel fit. Therefore, we may also feel a sense of acidity and nausea, which cause belching.

Prevention and remedies

To avoid these unpleasant sensations in the stomach and intestines, especially those who experience them every time they eat, should review their eating habits and more.

We could eat smaller and more frequent meals, trying to prefer light and easily assimilated foods.

Dinners should never be heavy, especially if we go to sleep after a few hours. Try to exercise a little more after lunch and dinner to promote proper digestion.

Possible remedies to reduce heaviness and heartburn could be natural. But only if the disturbance is transient and does not depend on other important pathologies. So, we ask our doctor if we can overcome these pains with warm calming or digestive herbal teas, such as chamomile, bay leaf, valerian, fennel.

To facilitate the proper functioning of the intestine, we could also drink warm water, before sleeping, with a few drops of lemon and honey.

If, however, our stomach pain and heaviness are persistent, then it would be better to thoroughly investigate the possible causes that could also be very important.

To reduce heaviness and heartburn and avoid pain we should not eat these common foods

If we are subject to heaviness, there are some products that we will have to take in a limited way or, in some cases, even exclude from our diet.

Besides fatty and fried foods, caffeinated drinks, citrus fruits and tomatoes, which could produce even more acid, would be advised against.

It may seem strange, but the classic peppermint candies, which promote gastric reflux, should also be avoided.

We should also give up another product that we use very often, namely chewing gum, which fills the stomach with air and produces acids.

