It may happen that, after a routine blood test, we discover a too low value for iron. This could lead to the well-known anemia, a pathological situation that would result in a decrease in hemoglobin. The latter would be the protein that carries oxygen in the blood which, during anemia, would have greater difficulty in circulation.

This disease has several symptoms: low blood pressure, morning dizziness, brittle hair and nails, poor concentration and fatigue are just a few examples. Women especially suffer from it, as large amounts of iron are lost during the menstrual cycle.

Do we know the causes?

Although known and widespread, anemia can be predisposed to several factors, many of which we do not even know. Surely, the first thought would go to the foods you eat. In fact, a diet rich in whole foods but low in meat could be among the offending causes. Also, as previously mentioned, profuse blood loss would significantly lower iron levels.

Not only menstruating women but men may also suffer from it due to hemorrhoids or nosebleeds. Many of us, however, do not know that even a sport, running over long distances, can cause copious losses of iron.

To reduce the risk of anemia and fatigue, this component contained in large quantities in these foods much loved by Italians should be increased.

After reading about the importance of iron, what its significant decline entails and what could be the causes, it would be essential to take action. First advice would of course be to contact our general practitioner who will be able to give us the right tips and some dietary supplements.

However, if our values ​​are not so worrying, we could already intervene independently on our table. In fact, to reduce the risk of anemia and fatigue, this component contained in large quantities in these foods much loved by Italians should be increased.

There are foods that in addition to the iron intake, would contain many minerals and proteins but, unfortunately, we should not abuse them. This is because they are high in cholesterol: seafood and shellfish, eggs and beef liver. The latter, as many will know, would be the king of foods as far as iron intake is concerned.

Horsemeat is often recommended for children, pregnant women or sportsmen themselves. This, however lean, would have a very high nutritional value and would be rapidly absorbed by our body.

Also dried legumes (chickpeas, beans, lentils), nuts with and without shells (pistachios, cashews, apricots, plums) should not be missing in our pantry.

“Last but not least”, in the true sense of the expression, we find cocoa. In case of a lack of this metal, dark chocolate is truly a cure-all. It seems like a great excuse to eat a nice picture of that tablet in the pantry.