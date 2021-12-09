Unfortunately, every year we see multiple deaths from cardiovascular disease. According to the WHO, about 85% of world deaths are attributable to these problems. However, it must be considered that most of these deaths could be avoided if we paid attention to several factors. A sedentary lifestyle, improper diet, excessive use of tobacco and alcohol could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

To reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, it is necessary to limit this common food contained in large quantities in one of the favorite foods of Italians. Speaking of nutrition, therefore, we must understand that everything we introduce into our body could bring substances that are good and others that are bad.

Taking vitamins, minerals, fiber and anything else that could support our body is just fine. But if we abuse unhealthy foods or foods, in the long run, they could lead to diseases and phenomena that are dangerous for our health.

According to the WHO, one of the foods that should be eaten in moderation, up to a maximum of 5 grams per day, is salt. We often eat foods that, without realizing it, far exceed the recommended amount.

Let’s take as an example a simple pizza margherita, one of the favorite foods of Italians. Although, in the latter, we find many beneficial substances, it is also true that an average pizza of 250/300 grams contains about 2 grams of sodium.

Considering that 2 grams of sodium are equivalent to about 5 grams of cooking salt, the daily limit has been reached with a simple pizza. Let alone if, on the pizza, we also add other foods, such as ham, for example. Here the recommended dose would be far exceeded.

With this we do not mean that we should no longer eat pizza, but that we should be careful about what we assume and try to moderate ourselves accordingly. Awareness of what is contained in foods and what risks that particular food could bring will certainly help us to live healthier.

A further advice would be to prepare a delicious homemade pizza, in this way we could also best dose the amount of salt in it.

