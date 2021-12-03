When the body responds to stimuli and we carry out every activity with ease, everything seems normal to us, taken for granted. As we age, unfortunately, some ailments mean that we have to deal with our fragility. It can happen to accuse joint pains, we can also notice swelling. Unfortunately, over time the hands, for example, can also deform. These manifestations can be related to rheumatoid arthritis. This chronic inflammatory disease has several causes. Once the diagnosis is made, treatment by a specialist can be supported by nutrition.

To reduce the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis at breakfast these good foods could be very helpful

The most affected part is the joint of the hands and mainly affects women. This inflammation can also involve other parts of the body. Foods with anti-inflammatory properties could be taken to alleviate the symptoms. Some may very well make up a great breakfast.

Fruit: fresh fruit is essential for our body for the supply of many substances, especially fiber and vitamin C. This vitamin is one of the major antioxidants. The term indicates a substance capable of counteracting and neutralizing the radicals that are formed in cellular metabolic processes. Their presence in excess leads to aging and can damage our health. Blueberries, blackberries, oranges, kiwis would be preferred;

whole grains: they could be a good ally to relieve the symptoms of the disease. Rich in fiber, they facilitate the elimination of waste from the intestine; they may also contain selenium, useful for the muscles and also an antioxidant;

flax seeds: they are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, excellent for fighting inflammation;

extra virgin olive oil: olive oil is also a source of omega 3; in addition it also has vitamin E and polyphenols, all substances useful for fighting inflammation.

Breakfast which could be useful in case of arthritis

With appropriate treatment, combined with appropriate physical therapy recommended by the specialist, the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis could be alleviated. Being a chronic disease, at the moment it is the only way to deal with it in the best possible way and, perhaps, to slow down the worsening. Nature offers us, as we have seen, some excellent food to help us in this aim. A typical breakfast might include a cup of yogurt or milk with cereal and some fruit, which is also excellent as a mid-morning or afternoon snack. Flax seeds could be added to yogurt or smoothies and soups. As for extra virgin olive oil, to vary, you can occasionally put a thread on a slice of wholemeal bread for breakfast, in addition to the classic uses for lunch and dinner.

So, to reduce the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis at breakfast these good foods could be very helpful.