To relieve neck pain it would be better to adopt these remedies

A stiff neck on waking is certainly an unpleasant way to start the day, especially because you often can’t get it over before you leave the house.

Incorrect neck angulation held during the night causes stiffening and strain on the ligaments that lead to inflammation.

The sudden movements that characterize an agitated sleep put a strain on the muscles causing neck pain that blocks us once we wake up.

The cervical pillow structured to properly support the neck could prevent this type of ailment, but if the inflammation is already present it may not be enough.

Using the heat and cold once standing we get a first feeling of relief that allows us to understand the extent of the inflammation.

If there is an injury that we have previously caused due to a sudden movement, using ice with small intervals of time is a first remedy. If it comes to stiffening, we can resort to a hot shower that allows the muscles to relax and relieves the pain.

The next step is a light massage thanks to which the blood circulation resumes normal flow reactivated with the hot shower. The massage must be simple and not forced, so it can be practiced using the fingertips that press the painful part and moving the affected shoulder. You can use both hands and look up to stretch the spine in the neck area.

An activity that completes the stretching of the muscles and the recovery of blood circulation is stretching. These are activities that can be carried out independently at home, however it is recommended to attend a gym so that professional instructors can remain the main guide in this type of remedies.

3 exercises that can be done as soon as you wake up

These are two exercises for the lateral muscles and one for the back muscles.

In the first exercise, the hands are joined behind the back and then pushed down by bending the neck to the right and then to the left, stretching it with a movement of the shoulder.

In the second, the arm is raised above the head and with a very light action of the hand, the neck is bent, accompanying it towards the shoulder. If you perform the movement with the right arm, the left arm remains extended. Conversely, if you do it with the left, the right arm is stretched out.

The last exercise is the one for the back muscles for which it is necessary to cross the hands behind the head. Keeping your back straight, a slight downward pressure will be applied.

To relieve neck pain it would be best to adopt these remedies and repeat these exercises every morning. By holding the stretching positions for a time ranging from 12/15 seconds to 25/30 seconds, you can obtain advantages in the event that the awakening has not been the best.