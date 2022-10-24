To relieve pain in muscles or joints, is it better to apply cold or heat?

Both can calm down, but you must know when it is more convenient to opt for one or the other. It is different if an injury has just been done or if it has hurt for a few days.

The cold and heat applied in an area with pain They soothe discomfort, which is why they are two of the most common therapies to relieve muscle or joint pain, but when you use this therapy at home, many times you do not know when one or the other is appropriate.

The difference is whether you were injured less than 48 hours ago or it is a pain who has been suffering for days.

If he pain is recent, apply cold

In the first 48 hours after the appearance of the pain, you should put ice on the area where you feel the discomfort. With this technique, cryotherapy, will achieve a double effect, that the blood vessels close and that the local temperature drops. By reducing the blood supply, it also decreases the agents that produce inflammation and this acts by progressively relieving the pain.

To treat sprains, strains, overloads, fractures, blows, dislocations or tendinitis, opt for the cold. It is the first measure in all injuries since it reduces inflammation, calms the painreduces muscle contracture and promotes recovery.

How to use cryotherapy

Apply a cold pad containing a gene that is pre-chilled in the freezer to the affected area and effectively lowers the local temperature of the area.

Bags of ice water with the same effect are also marketed. The cooling is achieved in about 15 minutes and lasts a couple of hours, you can use an ice cube and massage the area.

Cryotherapy is contraindicated in people with allergies to cold, vascular problems, diabetes, serious cardiovascular diseases, and kidney and visceral diseases.

If it hurts for days: heat

Thermotherapy is based on the fact that heat dilates blood vessels and facilitates circulation, relieving pain. pain. It also contributes to a recovery of muscle and joint mobility.

It is suitable for calming inflammations produced days ago and improving muscle rigidity since it manages to increase the elasticity of the tissue. It is used at a temperature between 34 and 36 degrees.

That is, in the event that you suffer from any contracture, stiffness or pain muscle, the best option is to apply heat, always after allowing 48 hours to pass after the injury, as it favors blood supply and relieves contracture. Thermotherapy is also convenient in case of recurring discomfort or chronic pain such as arthritis.

How to use thermotherapy

The mats provide a dry heat that ceases to have an effect when removed. If, for example, you have neck discomfort, using an electric blanket at medium power and for short periods of time of 5 to 10 minutes several times a day can be a great relief.

For back problems it is more recommended that you apply moist heat. Use a bag of water or a hot cloth and when you notice that it begins to cool, remove it. Then cover the area with a towel to retain heat.

There are also alternatives such as bags of legumes that are previously heated in the microwave and gradually lose heat.

This treatment is very effective, since the heat relaxes the muscles, thus avoiding the cause of the painbut it is not recommended in case of heart disease, appendicitis, acute inflammation of the musculoskeletal system and in people who take anticoagulants.